Clean energy and reliability investments part of WPS rate plan

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) filed proposals with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) today for regulatory reviews that will set customer rates for electricity and natural gas for the years 2020 and 2021.

The proposal includes investments in two solar facilities, Badger Hollow and Two Creeks that will create 200 megawatts of clean energy. It also includes the ongoing modernizing of its electric distribution system by burying or upgrading 2,000 miles of electric distribution lines. Those upgrades reduce outages and bolster reliability when storms strike.

The plan WPS submitted for consideration would increase the typical monthly residential electric bill by approximately 4.9% in 2020 and an additional 4.9% in 2021.

WPS natural gas customers will also see a small increase in their monthly bills in 2020 and an additional small increase in 2021.

Even with the increases, WPS average bills would remain well below the state and national average.

"Nothing is more important to us than providing safe and reliable energy to our customers," said Tom Metcalfe, president - WPS. "These investments in reliability and clean energy mean a brighter future for today's customers and generations to come."

Rate Summary

WPS is proposing to the PSCW to use $40 million in savings from federal tax reform to partially offset the revenue request. With the tax law savings applied, the request would raise retail electric revenues by 4.9 percent in 2020 and an additional 4.9 percent in 2021.

Next steps

On or before May 1, WPS will update the filing to include more specific information on the rate impact for each customer group. The company also will provide this information to customers through a bill insert and on wisconpublicservice.com

The PSCW will conduct proceedings on the WPS proposals and is expected to make a final decision later this year. New rates are expected to take effect in January 2020.

