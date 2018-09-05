Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cleanaway Waste Management : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Ray Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNCleanaway Waste Management Limited 74 101 155 220

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Raymond Maxwell Smith

Date of last notice

31 January 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Equitas Nominees Pty Limited (Ray Smith has a beneficial interest in the shares)

Date of change

31 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

83,720

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

10,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Average price: $1.91 per share

No. of securities held after change

93,720

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not applicable

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 04:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:47aS OIL : Saudi Aramco to hold joint event with South Korea's S-Oil at big industry conference
RE
06:45aFGV BHD : Three Top Executives of Malaysia's FGV Holdings Left Company End of August
DJ
06:42aOROCOBRE : Temporary Argentina Tax Changes ORE ASX Release_Argentina tax changes_FINAL.pdf
PU
06:41aKELLOGG : Number of Cases Linked to Kellogg's Cereal Recalled on Salmonella Concerns Raised to 130
DJ
06:37aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
06:35aBLACKSTONE LP : Investa delays vote on Blackstone offer to mull last-minute $2.4 billion bid
RE
06:32aPERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - N Fox
PU
06:32aAustralia's Record-Beating Economic Growth Continues -- Update
DJ
06:27aElectricity projects set to boost Uganda
AQ
06:27aChinese textbooks teach kids in S. Sudan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot
5NFI GROUP INC : NFI : RTC expands high-capacity transit in Las Vegas Valley with 55 buses from New Flyer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.