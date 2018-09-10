Log in
Cleanaway Waste Management : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Vik Bansal

09/10/2018 | 07:42pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNCleanaway Waste Management Limited 74 101 155 220

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Vikas Bansal

Date of last notice

18 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ariana Vernon Holdings Pty Ltd (Mr Bansal has a beneficial interest in the trust)

Date of change

7 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

980,029 ordinary shares 6,584,947 performance rights

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

2,192,525

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Under the FY16 Long Term Incentive Plan ('Plan') rules, upon exercise of vested performance rights, new shares are provided to the Plan's participants at no consideration.

No. of securities held after change

3,172,554 ordinary shares 3,746,727 performance rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of performance rights under the FY16 Long Term Incentive Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

None

Nature of interest

None

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

None

Date of change

None

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

None

Interest acquired

None

Interest disposed

None

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

None

Interest after change

None

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:41:06 UTC
