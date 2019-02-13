Cleanaway Waste Management : Dividend/Distribution - CWY

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

CWY

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 14, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CWY

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday March 5, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday March 4, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday April 4, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01650000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Shareholders with a New Zealand registered address who provided the Registry with a New Zealand bank account details will receive their dividend payment in New Zealand Dollar

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and

exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

Monday March 18, 2019

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Only shareholders with a New Zealand registered address may choose to be paid in New Zealand Dollar if they provide the Registry with details of their account with a New Zealand financial institution

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Tuesday March 5, 2019 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Payment instructions can be provided online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/CWY or shareholders can contact the Registry, Computershare on +61 3 9415 5000.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No AUD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security AUD 0.01650000 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? franked? Yes Yes 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking dividend/distribution that is franked credit (%) 100.0000 % 30.0000 % 3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is amount per +security unfranked AUD 0.01650000 0.0000 % 3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000 3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000 Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday March 6, 2019 17:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment priceStart Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology 5 days VWAP End Date Wednesday March 13, 2019

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Thursday April 4, 2019

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

DRP participation is only available to shareholders who have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.cleanaway.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/DRP-Plan-Rules-Final-with-new-company-name.pdf

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

The Board may, in its discretion, refuse to permit any Shareholder to participate in the DRP where that Shareholder elects to participate in respect of a number of shares which is less than 100 or such other number as determined by the Board

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

If shareholders have any questions regarding their dividend payment, please contact the Registry, Computershare on +61 3 9415 5000.