Cleanaway Waste Management : Dividend/Distribution - CWY

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CWY - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 14, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.01650000
Ex Date
Monday March 4, 2019
Record Date
Tuesday March 5, 2019
Payment Date
Thursday April 4, 2019
DRP election date
Wednesday March 6, 2019 17:00:00
Additional Information
If shareholders have any questions regarding their dividend payment, please contact the Registry, Computershare on +61 3 9415 5000.
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code
CWY
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday February 14, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CWY
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday March 5, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday March 4, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday April 4, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.01650000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Yes
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Shareholders with a New Zealand registered address who provided the Registry with a New Zealand bank account details will receive their dividend payment in New Zealand Dollar
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and
exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
Monday March 18, 2019
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Only shareholders with a New Zealand registered address may choose to be paid in New Zealand Dollar if they provide the Registry with details of their account with a New Zealand financial institution
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Tuesday March 5, 2019 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Payment instructions can be provided online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/CWY or shareholders can contact the Registry, Computershare on +61 3 9415 5000.
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
security
|
AUD 0.01650000
|
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
|
franked?
|
franked?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.01650000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
income amount
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Wednesday March 6, 2019 17:00:00
4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment priceStart Date
Thursday March 7, 2019
AUD
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
Yes
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
Thursday April 4, 2019
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
DRP participation is only available to shareholders who have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.cleanaway.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/DRP-Plan-Rules-Final-with-new-company-name.pdf
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
The Board may, in its discretion, refuse to permit any Shareholder to participate in the DRP where that Shareholder elects to participate in respect of a number of shares which is less than 100 or such other number as determined by the Board
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
If shareholders have any questions regarding their dividend payment, please contact the Registry, Computershare on +61 3 9415 5000.