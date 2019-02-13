Cleanaway Waste Management : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation

FY19 Half Year Results

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

14 February 2019

Disclaimer

• Forward looking statements - This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited ("CWY") and certain plans and objectives of the management of CWY. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words including but not limited to 'project', 'foresee', 'plan', 'guidance', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'will' or similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, significant uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors, many of which are outside the control of CWY, which may cause the actual results or performance of CWY to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this presentation.

• Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially include without limitation the following: risks and uncertainties associated with the Australian and global economic environment and capital market conditions, cyclical nature of various industries, the level of activity in Australian construction, manufacturing, mining, agricultural and automotive industries, commodity price fluctuations, fluctuation in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, competition, CWY's relationships with, and the financial condition of, its suppliers and customers, legislative changes, regulatory changes or other changes in the laws which affect CWY's business, including environmental and taxation laws, and operational risks. The foregoing list of important factors and risks is not exhaustive.

• To the fullest extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given or made by any person (including CWY) in relation to the accuracy or completeness of all or any part of this presentation, or any constituent or associated presentation, information or material (collectively, the Information) or the accuracy or completeness or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or the assumptions on which any forward looking statements are based. CWY does not accept responsibility or liability arising in any way for errors in, omissions from, or information contained in this presentation.

• The Information may include information derived from public or third party sources that has not been independently verified.

• CWY disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the Information to reflect any new information or change in expectations or assumptions, except as required by applicable law.

• Investment decisions - Nothing contained in the Information constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The Information does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any investor, potential investor or any other person. You should take independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

• Results information - This presentation contains summary information that should be read in conjunction with CWY's Consolidated Financial Report for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

• All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. A number of figures in the tables and charts in the presentation pages have been rounded to one decimal place. Percentages (%) have been calculated on actual whole figures.

• Unless otherwise stated, all earnings measures in this presentation relate to underlying earnings.

• Underlying earnings are categorised as non-IFRS financial information and therefore have been presented in compliance with ASIC Regulatory Guide 230 - Disclosing non- IFRS information, issued in December 2011. Refer to CWY's Directors' Report for the definition of "Underlying earnings". The term EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation, amortisation and impairments and the term EBIT represents earnings before interest and income tax expense.