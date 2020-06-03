Cleantech Building Materials: Notice of AGM

Log in
06/03/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

3 June 2020

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Notice of AGM

Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") confirms that the Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 June 2020 at 11.00am at 19 Colville Mews, London, W11 2DA.

Copies of the following documents have today been posted to the Company’s shareholders:

1. Circular to shareholders of the Company, including notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company;
2. Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting; and
3. Annual Results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A copy of the Circular and the Form of Proxy are attached to this release.

Further information including the Circular, the Form of Proxy and the Annual Results may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

COVID-19 – AGM Arrangements

Due to the ongoing UK Government "stay at home measures" which currently include a prevention of public gatherings of more than two people, some changes will need to be made to the way the AGM is held this year.

The AGM will now be run as a closed meeting and shareholders will not be able to attend it in person as the Company’s articles of association do not permit hybrid or virtual meetings to be held. Shareholders attempting to attend the AGM will not be permitted entry to comply with the law and to ensure the safety of the meeting. The Directors hope that you understand we are taking these steps to protect shareholders and the attending Directors.

Appropriate arrangements have been made such that the legal requirements to hold the meeting will be satisfied with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders, being the chairman and non-executive director, present in person.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy on the resolutions contained in the AGM Notice and to appoint the chairman as their proxy. For full details on how to register a vote by proxy, please refer to the AGM Notice. If a person other than the chairman is appointed as a proxy then they will not be permitted entry to the meeting and will not therefore be allowed to participate in it on the shareholder’s behalf. The business at the AGM will be confined to the formal business section only, with no wider presentations on business performance or Q and A. If any shareholder has a question they would like to pose to the Directors, these should be submitted to the chairman via cbm@investor-focus.co.uk.

The Board believes that the resolutions contained in the AGM Notice continue to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that shareholders vote in favour of them.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their continued support and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and wish them well during this time.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630

 

 
Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com 
+43 1 740 408045

 

 
IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen		+44 20 3934 6630

