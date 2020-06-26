Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cleantech Building Materials: Results of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 07:00am EDT

26 June 2020

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company”) was held in London earlier today, 26 June 2020.

Details of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM were published in the Notice of AGM which was posted on 3 June 2020 and is available on the Company’s website: www.cbm-plc.com. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed without discussion. In particular, the following resolutions were passed at the AGM.

The AGM resolved to authorise the directors of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security, into shares. The directors of the Company sought authority for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £13,673,232, which is equivalent to approximately 200% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The AGM also resolved to authorise the directors of the Company to allot new shares pursuant to the authority to be given by the resolution above, or sell treasury shares, for cash in connection with a pre-emptive offer or otherwise up to a nominal value of £13,673,232, and as to £1,000,000 in nominal value of preference shares.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved, without discussion: to receive the Company’s annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019; to re-appoint Crowe UK LLP as auditors of the Company; and to authorise the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors.  

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630

 

 
Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com 
+43 1 740 408045

 

 
IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zac Cohen		+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is “inside information” for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15pSoftBank plans to sue EY over Wirecard scandal - Der Spiegel
RE
12:14pLLOYDS BANKING : 2020 annual general meeting questions and answers
PU
12:14pNew License for Non-bank Operators to Provide E-Money Service in Foreign CurrenciesMs. Vachira Arromdee,Assistant Governor, Financial Markets Operations Group
PU
12:14pASTON BAY : Presents Proposed Drill Holes And Additional Soil Sample Results For Its Buckingham Gold Project, Virginia, Usa
PU
12:13pSamsung Bioepis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for AYBINTIO® (Bevacizumab)
GL
12:12pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany opens part of bailout fund to Lufthansa now - Der Spiegel
RE
12:10pAPPLE INC : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
12:09pTESLA : BMW works council backs electric-only platform-report
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
3XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - New share capital registered
5DBV TECHNOLOGIES : DBV Technologies Provides Operational and Business Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group