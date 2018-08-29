Clear Eyes :® Announces Partnership with The Nolcha Shows, the Leading New York Fashion Week Event for Independent Designers

Clear
Eyes®, the #1 selling brand of eye drops, proudly announced today a
partnership with The
Nolcha Shows, the award-winning fashion event held during New York
Fashion Week for independent fashion designers to showcase their
collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and
industry influencers.
Clear Eyes® partners with The Nolcha Shows to showcase emerging designers' #MyShiningMoment (Image courtesy of The Nolcha Shows)
As part of the partnership, Clear Eyes® will host a series of
interactive brand experiences and installations during The Nolcha Shows
and New York Fashion Week -- on September 6th at the Nolcha
Shows and September 7th at a public pop-up gallery.
Highlights include special guest appearances from actress, singer, and
Clear Eyes® spokesperson, Vanessa Williams, radio personality and
co-host of the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Danielle
Monaro, and Sam Coppolino, producer of the “Elvis Duran and
the Morning Show.” Clear Eyes® will also be engaging other inspirational
influencers who will be attending The Nolcha Shows and sharing their “My
Shining Moment” with their thousands of followers.
Extending “My Shining Moment”
The partnership will serve as an extension of Clear Eyes®’ “My
Shining Moment” initiative launched last year, which sat down with
people from diverse backgrounds and asked them to share their shining
moment and captured their stories as told through their eyes. Last
month, Clear Eyes® announced its partnership with Dress
for Success® Worldwide to support its mission to empower women to
achieve economic independence and realize their own shining moments.
As part of this special partnership, Clear Eyes® will be providing
select Dress for Success® clients with an all-expense paid trip to New
York City to get the full New York Fashion Week experience. The Dress
for Success® women will attend The Nolcha Shows and receive a backstage
VIP experience with complete hair, makeup, and accessory styling,
curated by The Nolcha Shows designers. Clear Eyes® proudly recognizes
these deserving women, who have overcome life obstacles to achieve
success and were hand-selected to come to The Nolcha Shows in
celebration of their achievements.
“I am looking forward to attending The Nolcha Shows and seeing the
collections of this talented group of international designers,” said
Vanessa Williams. “This partnership will introduce a new element to the
‘My Shining Moment’ initiative, on the heels of the successful
relationship Clear Eyes® formed with Dress for Success® last month. Both
provide opportunities and confidence to individuals seeking to become
their best selves, and it is so rewarding to see a brand celebrate and
support the individuals moving through both organizations, so their
stories and talents can be heard and be an inspiration to all.”
Event Details
Clear Eyes® will host a pop-up My Shining Moments Gallery on Friday,
September 7th from 11am to 7pm. Open to the public, the pop-up will be
located at 23 West 24th Street, New York, NY and feature work
by renowned eye photographer Bridges Aderhold, who has photographed more
than 14,000 people’s eyes around the world. Fans of Aderhold will have
the unique opportunity to get their eyes portrait taken during the
pop-up as well as enjoy interactive experiences and displays. An
artistic display of hundreds of eye portraits will also be showcased at
the My Shining Moments Eye Gallery. Each of the portraits were taken
from various “My Shining Moment” events from around the country, such as
Art Basel Miami, the Annual Dress for Success® Women’s Leadership
Conference Success Summit, and the first pop-up “Eye Gallery” held in
New York City last year. Adam Wilber, famed illusionist, who was
profiled in the early phases of the campaign, will also be there to
entertain and amaze the crowd.
“As part of Clear Eyes®’ commitment to supporting and celebrating
individuals who seek to become the best version of themselves, we are
thrilled to partner with The Nolcha Shows, which provide one of the
leading platforms of discovery for up-and-coming independent fashion
designers during fashion week,” said Craig Rudner, Brand Director of Eye
Care & Oral Care at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. “The partnership
reflects our organizations’ shared goal of promoting people’s
aspirations and dreams and is a natural fit for our “My Shining Moment”
initiative, which celebrates the shining moments in everyone’s lives.”
“We are so appreciative of Clear Eyes®’ support for The Nolcha Shows,”
said Arthur Mandel, co-founder of The Nolcha Shows. “Through their
generosity, we can continue to support independent designers from around
the world and provide them with the exclusive opportunity to present
their collections at New York Fashion Week for a chance to realize their
dreams in the fashion world.”
About Clear Eyes®
Clear Eyes® is the #1 selling brand of eye drops. The brand
offers a wide range of eye drops with the balance of ingredients to
relieve eye irritation and provide up to 12 hours of soothing comfort.
Clear Eyes® products are available over the counter at drug,
grocery, mass retail, club and convenience stores nationwide. For more
information, visit www.cleareyes.com.
About The Nolcha Shows
The Nolcha Shows are a leading award-winning event, held during New York
Fashion Week, for independent fashion designers to showcase their
collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and
industry influencers. Over the past eleven years The Nolcha Shows have
become established as a platform of discovery, promoting cutting edge
innovative fashion designers through runway shows and exhibitions. The
Nolcha Shows have built an acclaimed reputation as a hot incubator of
new fashion design talent and are officially featured by the New York
City Economic Development Corporation, offering a range of cost
effective options to increase independent fashion designers’ recognition
and develop their businesses. The successful showcase consistently
receives positive media coverage including features in Forbes, Wall
Street Journal, WWD, NY Magazine, Elle, Entrepreneur,
Financial Times, New York Times, Glamour, Cosmopolitan,
CBS, NY1, US Weekly, NBC, Daily Mail,
and Inc and has been supported by brands including smartwater,
Rusk, Vitamin Water, American Airlines, Air Europa, Don Q Rums, UPS and
Citibank. For more, please visit http://nolchashows.com/.
About Dress for Success®
Dress for Success® is an international not-for-profit organization that
empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network
of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women
thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for
Success® has expanded to more than 160 cities in 30 countries. To date,
Dress for Success® has helped more than 1,000,000 women work towards
self-sufficiency. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to
learn more.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.
The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter
healthcare products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in
certain other international markets. The Company’s brands include
Summer’s Eve® and Monistat® women’s health products, BC® and
Goody’s® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care
products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion
sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments,
Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric
over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental
protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat
drops, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid
in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line
of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's
website at www.prestigebrands.com.
