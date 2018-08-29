Clear Eyes :® Announces Partnership with The Nolcha Shows, the Leading New York Fashion Week Event for Independent Designers

Clear Eyes®, the #1 selling brand of eye drops, proudly announced today a partnership with The Nolcha Shows, the award-winning fashion event held during New York Fashion Week for independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and industry influencers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005742/en/

Clear Eyes® partners with The Nolcha Shows to showcase emerging designers' #MyShiningMoment (Image courtesy of The Nolcha Shows)

As part of the partnership, Clear Eyes® will host a series of interactive brand experiences and installations during The Nolcha Shows and New York Fashion Week -- on September 6th at the Nolcha Shows and September 7th at a public pop-up gallery. Highlights include special guest appearances from actress, singer, and Clear Eyes® spokesperson, Vanessa Williams, radio personality and co-host of the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Danielle Monaro, and Sam Coppolino, producer of the “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.” Clear Eyes® will also be engaging other inspirational influencers who will be attending The Nolcha Shows and sharing their “My Shining Moment” with their thousands of followers.

Extending “My Shining Moment”

The partnership will serve as an extension of Clear Eyes®’ “My Shining Moment” initiative launched last year, which sat down with people from diverse backgrounds and asked them to share their shining moment and captured their stories as told through their eyes. Last month, Clear Eyes® announced its partnership with Dress for Success® Worldwide to support its mission to empower women to achieve economic independence and realize their own shining moments.

As part of this special partnership, Clear Eyes® will be providing select Dress for Success® clients with an all-expense paid trip to New York City to get the full New York Fashion Week experience. The Dress for Success® women will attend The Nolcha Shows and receive a backstage VIP experience with complete hair, makeup, and accessory styling, curated by The Nolcha Shows designers. Clear Eyes® proudly recognizes these deserving women, who have overcome life obstacles to achieve success and were hand-selected to come to The Nolcha Shows in celebration of their achievements.

“I am looking forward to attending The Nolcha Shows and seeing the collections of this talented group of international designers,” said Vanessa Williams. “This partnership will introduce a new element to the ‘My Shining Moment’ initiative, on the heels of the successful relationship Clear Eyes® formed with Dress for Success® last month. Both provide opportunities and confidence to individuals seeking to become their best selves, and it is so rewarding to see a brand celebrate and support the individuals moving through both organizations, so their stories and talents can be heard and be an inspiration to all.”

Event Details

Clear Eyes® will host a pop-up My Shining Moments Gallery on Friday, September 7th from 11am to 7pm. Open to the public, the pop-up will be located at 23 West 24th Street, New York, NY and feature work by renowned eye photographer Bridges Aderhold, who has photographed more than 14,000 people’s eyes around the world. Fans of Aderhold will have the unique opportunity to get their eyes portrait taken during the pop-up as well as enjoy interactive experiences and displays. An artistic display of hundreds of eye portraits will also be showcased at the My Shining Moments Eye Gallery. Each of the portraits were taken from various “My Shining Moment” events from around the country, such as Art Basel Miami, the Annual Dress for Success® Women’s Leadership Conference Success Summit, and the first pop-up “Eye Gallery” held in New York City last year. Adam Wilber, famed illusionist, who was profiled in the early phases of the campaign, will also be there to entertain and amaze the crowd.

“As part of Clear Eyes®’ commitment to supporting and celebrating individuals who seek to become the best version of themselves, we are thrilled to partner with The Nolcha Shows, which provide one of the leading platforms of discovery for up-and-coming independent fashion designers during fashion week,” said Craig Rudner, Brand Director of Eye Care & Oral Care at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. “The partnership reflects our organizations’ shared goal of promoting people’s aspirations and dreams and is a natural fit for our “My Shining Moment” initiative, which celebrates the shining moments in everyone’s lives.”

“We are so appreciative of Clear Eyes®’ support for The Nolcha Shows,” said Arthur Mandel, co-founder of The Nolcha Shows. “Through their generosity, we can continue to support independent designers from around the world and provide them with the exclusive opportunity to present their collections at New York Fashion Week for a chance to realize their dreams in the fashion world.”

**Photo images available here or upon request.**

Social Media: @ClearEyes #MyShiningMoment

About Clear Eyes®

Clear Eyes® is the #1 selling brand of eye drops. The brand offers a wide range of eye drops with the balance of ingredients to relieve eye irritation and provide up to 12 hours of soothing comfort. Clear Eyes® products are available over the counter at drug, grocery, mass retail, club and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.cleareyes.com.

About The Nolcha Shows

The Nolcha Shows are a leading award-winning event, held during New York Fashion Week, for independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and industry influencers. Over the past eleven years The Nolcha Shows have become established as a platform of discovery, promoting cutting edge innovative fashion designers through runway shows and exhibitions. The Nolcha Shows have built an acclaimed reputation as a hot incubator of new fashion design talent and are officially featured by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, offering a range of cost effective options to increase independent fashion designers’ recognition and develop their businesses. The successful showcase consistently receives positive media coverage including features in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, WWD, NY Magazine, Elle, Entrepreneur, Financial Times, New York Times, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, CBS, NY1, US Weekly, NBC, Daily Mail, and Inc and has been supported by brands including smartwater, Rusk, Vitamin Water, American Airlines, Air Europa, Don Q Rums, UPS and Citibank. For more, please visit http://nolchashows.com/.

About Dress for Success®

Dress for Success® is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success® has expanded to more than 160 cities in 30 countries. To date, Dress for Success® has helped more than 1,000,000 women work towards self-sufficiency. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter healthcare products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s brands include Summer’s Eve® and Monistat® women’s health products, BC® and Goody’s® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005742/en/