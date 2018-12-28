Log in
Clear Leisure Plc - Bond Conversion

12/28/2018 | 08:01am CET

                                                                                                               28 December 2018

Clear Leisure Plc
(“Clear Leisure” or “the Company”)

Bond Conversion

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that it has today issued 50,992,826 new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company in respect of the conversion of €2.1 million (at face value) plus accrued interest of its €9.9m convertible bonds (the “Bonds”), at a conversion price of 4.234 euro cents per share.

The remaining issued Bond amount following the conversion is €4.8m (at face value).

Application has been made for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to occur on or around 4 January 2019.  The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 565,710,288 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
+39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating / John Mackay
+44 (0)20 3470 0470                                                                                                 

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
+44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company’s existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2018
