Clear Leisure Plc - Issue of Equity

31 December 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

(“Clear Leisure” or “the Company”)

Issue of Shares to Director

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) announces that, in accordance with the terms of his employment , 3,076,923 ordinary shares of 0.25p each (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company have been allotted and issued to Francesco Gardin at a price per share of 0.975p in settlement of that part of his 2017 remuneration payable through the issue of Ordinary Shares.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, Mr Gardin will hold 8,437,078 Ordinary Shares representing an interest of 1.4 % in the Company.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to occur on or around 7 January 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 604,152,600 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

+39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating / John Mackay / Charlie Bouverat

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

+44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of the Company’s existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM