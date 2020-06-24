Clear Touch : Collage Software Wins 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch, interactive flat panels and software for education and business, announced that EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected Clear Touch Collage™ as the winner of its Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year award in the second annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Clear Touch Collage is a software solution that makes lessons, group activities, and remote learning more collaborative by allowing students to connect from their iPads®, Chromebooks®, or other devices, and cast up to six screens to the classroom's Clear Touch interactive panel. Collage works with all devices — no matter what type of device the district or school has chosen – including Android®, Chromebook, PC, Mac®, and iPad.

Collage allows students to connect their devices directly to the board by entering a secure access code, which can be especially helpful in schools participating in a 1 to 1 device initiative. The software also allows teachers to view all connected devices at once and choose up to six devices to cast to the screen at any given time. This innovative software solution comes bundled with each Clear Touch panel, giving teachers an intuitive collaboration tool without having to worry about turning on or connecting to another third party piece of hardware, or renewing software subscriptions.

"Clear Touch Collage is a powerful solution developed in partnership with teachers and is an example of our team's dedication to providing seamless, practical, and collaborative technology," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch. "Our company continues to design innovative solutions that enhance the power of human connection, and we are proud to be recognized with the 'Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year' award."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Teachers all over the world can attest to the fact that encouraging interaction and involvement in a classroom setting, where each student has his or her own device, can be incredibly challenging," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Clear Touch Collage is delivering a 'breakthrough' solution to address this challenge, transforming classroom participation in classrooms all over the U.S. We extend a hearty congratulations to Clear Touch and their entire team for winning our 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award for 'Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year.'"

About Clear Touch

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list and Financial Times list of the fastest-growing companies. Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile digital signage.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM, and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

