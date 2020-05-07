Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. : Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CTR) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $76.6 million, and its net asset value per share was $1.99. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 419%and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 299%.

As of March 31, 2020
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$

108.8

$

2.83

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

4.8

 

0.13

 

Other Assets

 

2.1

 

0.05

 

Total Assets

$

115.7

$

3.01

 

 
Senior Notes*

$

27.4

$

0.71

 

Loans Outstanding*

 

-

 

-

 

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

11.0

 

0.29

 

Total Leverage

$

38.4

$

1.00

 

 
Deferred Tax Liability

$

-

$

-

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.7

 

0.02

 

Total Liabilities

$

0.7

$

0.02

 

 
Net Assets

$

76.6

$

1.99

 

 
Outstanding Shares

 

38,400,142

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 419%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 299%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of March 31, 2020)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

9.0

 

8.2

%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

8.8

 

8.1

%

Energy Transfer LP

$

6.8

 

6.2

%

MPLX LP

$

6.3

 

5.8

%

BP Midstream Partners LP

$

5.9

 

5.4

%

Kinder Morgan Inc.

$

5.5

 

5.1

%

TC Pipelines LP

$

5.5

 

5.0

%

Genesis Energy LP

$

5.3

 

4.9

%

Enbridge Inc.

$

5.3

 

4.8

%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

5.2

 

4.8

%

$

63.6

 

58.3

%

** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. Previously, the Fund filed a complete schedule of portfolio holdings with the SEC for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT and N-Q or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
08:19aEU sends strong message to Western Balkan countries from Zagreb Summit
PU
08:19aMAWSON RESOURCES : May 07, 2020 Mawson Announces Public Offering Of Units Read more
PU
08:18aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
08:18aAMICUS THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:17aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08:17aEVONIK : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:17aFERROVIAL : SNC-Lavalin Group reports $66M Q1 loss compared with $17.3M loss a year ago
AQ
08:17aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
08:17aLUFTHANSA AG : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by HSBC
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
3TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
5OSRAM LICHT AG : OSRAM LICHT : posts quarterly loss, lower revenues as COVID-19 weighs on business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group