ClearCaptions® Welcomes Chief Information and Technology Officer Raghu Dhulipala

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCaptions, a leading provider of innovative call captioning services for home and mobile users, proudly welcomes new Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO) Raghu Dhulipala. He will report directly to the company’s CEO, Robert Rae.



Dhulipala brings over 30 years’ experience and numerous high-value achievements in the realm of technological innovation and stabilization to ClearCaptions. He will be a key component to improving development and delivery of the company’s portfolio of services and achieving ClearCaptions’ mission of improving the lives of individuals who have hearing loss.

“ClearCaptions’ goal is to provide connections between people and enable independent living for individuals with hearing loss, wherever they are,” comments Rae. “We strive to innovate constantly and advance our technology and platforms to ensure we provide the very best solutions to improve the lives of our customers. Raghu has the background and track record of major successes that fit our future vision perfectly. He’s an ideal match for our needs and we’re excited to have him join our team.”

With experience in Software as a Solution (SaaS) applications, technology improvement and scalability, and digital privacy and security solutions, Dhulipala is an ideal fit for ClearCaptions’ growth plans. As CITO, he will lead the company’s advancement in call captioning and service stability while also expanding into new methods and markets that can be best served by technology.

Dhulipala has over three decades of results in technology, in both software and hardware development, with previous roles as Director of Product Development at Convergys Corp., Vice President of Technology at Paychex Corp., and Chief Technology Officer of Evergent Technologies. He is a graduate, with honors, of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

How ClearCaptions works

ClearCaptions enables the near real-time transcription of a spoken phone conversation into text captions. Through use of the service, a caller’s words are converted into text for easy reading and reference. The service is free, made possible by federal funding in conjunction with Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), available for a variety of technology platforms including personal computers, mobile devices and the company’s own specially-designed captioning telephones.

“For the millions of people who have hearing loss that makes it difficult to use a telephone, captioning enables them to enjoy everyday phone conversations with confidence and ease,” says Corrine Perritano, ClearCaptions’ Chief Operating Officer. “Using the phone should be an enjoyable experience, free of stress or frustration. ClearCaptions call captioning, for the home phones as well as for mobile phones, lets people enjoy the reassurance of captioned calls, wherever they go, so they’ll never miss a word.”

About ClearCaptions – WordsMatter™

ClearCaptions is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified telephone captioning provider that was fully established in 2011. ClearCaptions provides an innovative suite of captioning services through a variety of platforms including mobile devices and home phones. For more information about ClearCaptions, visit clearcaptions.com .

