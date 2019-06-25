Log in
ClearCorrect : Partners with Progressive Orthodontic Seminars to Offer Continuing Clear Aligner Education for General Practitioners

06/25/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Exclusive agreement marks Progressive Orthodontic Seminars’ first-ever clear aligner partnership

ClearCorrect, a Straumann Group brand and a leading manufacturer of clear aligners, announced today it has entered an exclusive agreement with Progressive Orthodontic Seminars (POS), the world’s leading orthodontic continuing education (CE) program. Together, they will offer Aligner+, a comprehensive clear aligner program with a 12-day education series, mentoring and treatment planning system for general practitioners in North America.

Leveraging POS’s network of instructors, Aligner+ will teach general practitioners the fundamentals of orthodontics and clear aligner therapy and improve participants’ ability to develop ClearCorrect treatment plans for patients. Open to all experience levels, participants will have access to experienced doctors for consultations on comprehensive diagnosis and treatment planning as well as ongoing support resources to ensure long-term success.

“Orthodontics is quickly becoming a field that general practitioners need to compete in to effectively grow their practices,” said Christophe Carsault, vice president of orthodontic and preventative sales at Straumann Group, a Switzerland-based global provider of tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions. “ClearCorrect’s partnership with POS will provide doctors with industry-leading knowledge and education programs that enhance their ability to treat more patients through clear aligner therapy.”

For 35 years, POS programs have provided comprehensive orthodontic training to dentists to help them successfully grow their practices, with more than 8,000 graduates in 40 locations worldwide.

“As our industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial for general practitioners to have a comprehensive understanding of orthodontics to enable them to treat or refer their patients properly,” said Miles McGann, CEO of POS. “Clear aligner therapies are an important part of that understanding, and we’re excited to partner with ClearCorrect to educate and prepare doctors to capitalize on the growth opportunities that clear aligners present.”

Upcoming classes will be hosted in Orange County, California; Silicon Valley, California; Miami; Chicago; Houston; New York; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Toronto, with the ability to expand to other North American markets. To learn more about the Aligner+ curriculum through the McGann Postgraduate School of Dentistry as well as pricing and scheduling information, visit www.mcgannpostgrad.com/aligners. To enroll in the Aligner+ program, visit www.smilestream.com/aligners.

To learn more about ClearCorrect, visit www.clearcorrect.us.

About ClearCorrect

ClearCorrect, a Straumann Group brand, is a leading clear aligner manufacturer that has provided best-in-class support and quality, clinically driven products for doctors since 2006. Manufactured in the U.S., its aligners are administered with doctor supervision, placing more power in the hands of those most qualified to develop safe and effective treatment plans customized to each patient’s specific needs. Today, ClearCorrect serves tens of thousands of trusted providers around the world. To find a ClearCorrect provider near you, visit www.clearcorrect.us.

About POS

Progressive Orthodontic Seminars (POS) offers a complete orthodontic system so that dentists can give their patients healthy, beautiful smiles. POS provides comprehensive orthodontic training with diagnosis software and a researched and honest curriculum so that doctors can successfully grow their practices within the realities of the clinic. Since 1984, POS has grown to train thousands of general dentists worldwide, offering 500+ pages of treatment plan detail, and around 7600 hours of live training each year. Like all their programs, Aligner+ was made by dentists, for dentists, and has lifetime support to ensure that every dentist can be successful. To learn more about POS, visit www.smilestream.com/pos-ortho.


© Business Wire 2019
