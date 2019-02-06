ClearCourse Partnership Acquires Membership Software and Services Supplier APT Solutions

ClearCourse Partnership LLP, a partnership with a mission to acquire
innovative technology companies providing membership software and
services to groups, organisations and businesses, today announced its
acquisition of APT Solutions, a leading membership and customer
relationship management (CRM) solutions provider for trade unions
professional institutions, sporting bodies and charities.
Stuart Shepherd, APT’s Co-Founder, will continue as Managing Director,
and he and his management team will be responsible for steering and
growing the company.
“We are excited to become the latest addition to the ClearCourse
platform and look forward to working with their team. Joining
ClearCourse will ensure that APT continues its position as a leading
brand and allow us to expand and enhance the overall service proposition
for our clients,” said Mr Shepherd.
The addition of APT Solutions to the ClearCourse platform follows the
recent acquisitions of Clear Direct Debit, Silverbear and MillerTech.
ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and
London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across
the financial services and technology sectors.
Gerry Gualtieri, Chief Executive Officer of ClearCourse, added, “APT is
an extremely important addition to our group of innovative technology
companies. We will support the company as it grows, bringing its
customers not only one of the best membership management systems on the
market, but also the added benefit of products and services from across
the ClearCourse group.”
About ClearCourse Partnership LLP
ClearCourse is a partnership with a mission to acquire innovative
technology companies providing membership software and services to
groups, organisations and businesses. ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline
Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm
investing in businesses globally across the financial services and
technology sectors. Companies that are part of the ClearCourse platform
include MillerTech, Silverbear and Clear Direct Debit.
For more information on ClearCourse visit http://clearcoursellp.com.
About APT Solutions
Based in Telford, UK, APT Solutions is a specialist supplier of
membership software and services to a wide range of clients
predominantly in the not-for-profit sector, specialising in systems for
Trade Unions, Professional Institutions, Sporting Bodies and Charities
ranging from 1,000 to 1.5 million members.
For more information on APT visit https://www.aptsolutions.net.
