ClearDATA :® Achieves Amazon Web Services DevOps Competency Status

ClearDATA®, a leading security and compliance expert in the healthcare cloud, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes ClearDATA’s proven technology and deep healthcare expertise to help payers and providers integrate onto the cloud with automated safeguards and configuration management tools on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates ClearDATA as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Performance, Infrastructure as Code, and Consulting. To receive the designation, APN partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are thrilled to add the AWS DevOps Competency status to our growing list of AWS competencies,” said Matt Ferrari, ClearDATA’s Chief Technology Officer. “This competency demonstrates ClearDATA’s technical expertise and ability to provide the best automated safeguards, specifically built for healthcare, that protect our customers by helping them remain compliant and secure throughout the lifecycle of their app.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS solutions, the AWS Competency Program identifies technology partners with deep industry experience like ClearDATA. Exclusive to healthcare, ClearDATA provides solutions to providers, payers, health tech and life sciences companies looking to innovate and take advantage of services available on the cloud while maintaining compliance to complex healthcare regulations, whether it be HIPAA, GxP or GDPR.

ClearDATA has a long history of enabling customers to use native AWS services to accelerate application development while adhering to the rigorous standards set by AWS. In addition to the new AWS DevOps Competency status, ClearDATA has also achieved the AWS Healthcare Competency and AWS Life Sciences Competency status. The company is also an APN Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner.

“Enterprise healthcare organizations are in need of DevOps transformation to drive innovation and optimization to their healthcare application,” explained Ferrari. “ClearDATA helps customers running on AWS achieve their technology goals for years and it’s exciting to formalize it with the achievement of the AWS DevOps Competency status.”

To learn more about how ClearDATA is helping customers leverage a DevOps approach to their environment in the cloud, please visit cleardata.com/solutions/multi-cloud-platform/aws/.

