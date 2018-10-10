ClearDATA :® Achieves Amazon Web Services DevOps Competency Status

ClearDATA®,
a leading security and compliance expert in the healthcare cloud,
announced today that it has achieved Amazon
Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation
recognizes ClearDATA’s proven technology and deep healthcare expertise
to help payers and providers integrate onto the cloud with automated
safeguards and configuration management tools on AWS.
Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates ClearDATA as an AWS
Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated
technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on
Performance, Infrastructure as Code, and Consulting. To receive the
designation, APN partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver
solutions seamlessly on AWS.
"We are thrilled to add the AWS DevOps Competency status to our growing
list of AWS competencies,” said Matt Ferrari, ClearDATA’s Chief
Technology Officer. “This competency demonstrates ClearDATA’s technical
expertise and ability to provide the best automated safeguards,
specifically built for healthcare, that protect our customers by helping
them remain compliant and secure throughout the lifecycle of their app.”
To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS solutions, the AWS
Competency Program identifies technology partners with deep industry
experience like ClearDATA. Exclusive to healthcare, ClearDATA provides
solutions to providers, payers, health tech and life sciences companies
looking to innovate and take advantage of services available on the
cloud while maintaining compliance to complex healthcare regulations,
whether it be HIPAA, GxP or GDPR.
ClearDATA has a long history of enabling customers to use native AWS
services to accelerate application development while adhering to the
rigorous standards set by AWS. In addition to the new AWS DevOps
Competency status, ClearDATA has also achieved the AWS Healthcare
Competency and AWS Life Sciences Competency status. The company is also
an APN Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner.
“Enterprise healthcare organizations are in need of DevOps
transformation to drive innovation and optimization to their healthcare
application,” explained Ferrari. “ClearDATA helps customers running on
AWS achieve their technology goals for years and it’s exciting to
formalize it with the achievement of the AWS DevOps Competency status.”
To learn more about how ClearDATA is helping customers leverage a DevOps
approach to their environment in the cloud, please visit cleardata.com/solutions/multi-cloud-platform/aws/.
About ClearDATA
Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA
HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power
their critical applications available across the major public cloud
platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the
most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry,
combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and
compliance solutions. ClearDATA’s innovative solutions protect customers
from data privacy risks, improve their data management, and scale their
healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making
healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005518/en/