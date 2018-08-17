ClearDATA : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework validates ClearDATA is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

ClearDATA™, a leading security and compliance expert in the healthcare cloud, today announced that ClearDATA Networks, Inc. HealthDATA Cloud Program, HealthDATA Cloud/IAAS, HealthDATA Management and HealthDATA Security have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s HealthDATA Cloud Program, HealthDATA Cloud/IAAS, HealthDATA Management and HealthDATA Security meet key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements to appropriately manage risk. This achievement places ClearDATA in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our vision has remained the same since day one. ClearDATA makes healthcare better every day by enabling our customers to innovate in the cloud, while we take on the formidable duty of securing patient information. Our latest HITRUST certification is greater in scope than ever before because data privacy and security has now taken the global center stage,” said ClearDATA’s Founder and Chief Privacy and Security Officer, Chris Bowen, CISSP, CCSP, CIPP/US, CIPT.

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, ClearDATA is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across major public cloud platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions. ClearDATA’s innovative solutions protect customers from data privacy risks, improve their data management, and scale their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery.

