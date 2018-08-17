ClearDATA : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST
Cybersecurity Framework validates ClearDATA is committed to meeting key
regulations and protecting sensitive information.
ClearDATA™, a leading security and compliance expert in the healthcare
cloud, today announced that ClearDATA Networks, Inc. HealthDATA Cloud
Program, HealthDATA Cloud/IAAS, HealthDATA Management and HealthDATA
Security have earned Certified status for information security by
HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s
HealthDATA Cloud Program, HealthDATA Cloud/IAAS, HealthDATA Management
and HealthDATA Security meet key regulatory requirements and
industry-defined requirements to appropriately manage risk. This
achievement places ClearDATA in an elite group of organizations
worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and
state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a
risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these
challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of
prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“Our vision has remained the same since day one. ClearDATA makes
healthcare better every day by enabling our customers to innovate in the
cloud, while we take on the formidable duty of securing patient
information. Our latest HITRUST certification is greater in scope than
ever before because data privacy and security has now taken the global
center stage,” said ClearDATA’s Founder and Chief Privacy and Security
Officer, Chris Bowen, CISSP, CCSP, CIPP/US, CIPT.
“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate
information protection requirements are met when sensitive information
is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps
necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, ClearDATA is
distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their
information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer,
HITRUST.
About ClearDATA
Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA
HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power
their critical applications available across major public cloud
platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive the most
comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry,
combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and
compliance solutions. ClearDATA’s innovative solutions protect customers
from data privacy risks, improve their data management, and scale their
healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making
healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery.
