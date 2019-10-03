ClearDATA : Named One of The “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” and a “Most Promising Digital Health Company”

Winning two awards for its ongoing commitment to healthcare, ClearDATA recognized for growth and innovation by Entrepreneur Magazine and Digital Health 150

ClearDATA®, a leading healthcare cloud, security and compliance expert, was ranked #4 on the Entrepreneur360™ study of “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. For the third consecutive year, ClearDATA is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value by Entrepreneur magazine.

In addition, CB Insights named ClearDATA to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.

“Our secure, multi-cloud platform allows healthcare organizations to safeguard sensitive patient information in today’s digital world - ultimately creating better, more personalized care for patients,” said Darin Brannan, Chief Executive Officer at ClearDATA. “We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine and CB Insights as a leader in our industry. We are passionate about being a change agent helping transform healthcare.”

ClearDATA’s mission is to build the world’s most innovative company designed to modernize and protect healthcare. The company helps hundreds of healthcare organizations protect and secure their PHI (protected health information) enabling them to build innovative apps on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Leveraging ClearDATA’s platform, managed services and healthcare IT consulting, healthcare organizations can focus on innovation and digital transformation with ClearDATA managing privacy, security and compliance.

“I’m not surprised to see ClearDATA win the E360 award for the third year in a row. The year-over-year growth, the expansion of services and software and the growing customer base who rely on them to protect their sensitive data and PHI is helping to transform healthcare for the better,” said Joseph B. Volpe III, VP / Managing Director & General Manager Merck Health Innovation PE and ClearDATA Board Member.

Earlier this year, ClearDATA also received recognition including Best Places to Work and MedTech’s Breakthrough Award for Best Compliance Solution. To learn more about how ClearDATA is helping transform healthcare, visit https://www.cleardata.com.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy risks, improves their data management, and scales their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day.

