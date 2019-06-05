ClearDATA : Wins “Best Compliance Solution” in 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Award recognizes ClearDATA’s solution as outstanding health & medical technology company

ClearDATA®, the leading healthcare cloud, security and compliance expert, was named the “Best Compliance Solution” in 2019 by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market.

“We’re honored to receive this award. On the heels of GDPR’s one-year anniversary, the Best Compliance Solution award is a true testament of ClearDATA’s value and commitment to protecting patient data which requires trust, integrity and control to avoid potential security breach or loss. ClearDATA’s mission-driven team works tirelessly to enable healthcare organizations to create a proactive defense in securing and tracking patient data with the right safeguards in place to compliment and enable healthtech innovation,” said Chris Bowen, Founder and Chief Privacy & Security Officer.

With today’s rapidly changing security, privacy and compliance requirements, it’s difficult for medical technology and healthcare companies to protect patient data while running on outdated IT or even on cloud platforms not expressly designed for healthcare organizations. ClearDATA addresses these fundamental challenges with its secure and compliant multi-cloud solution, protecting patients, providers and payers from data privacy risks, improving healthcare data management, and easily scaling healthcare IT security infrastructure.

“While digital innovation and transformation within the healthcare industry is both impressive and exciting, the complex challenges around data privacy, compliance and security must be addressed to safeguard a patient’s medical identity,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “By making healthcare compliance at the core of their platform, ClearDATA empowers healthcare with an unmatched layer of security and privacy available to payers, providers, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare product companies as they innovate and move onto the cloud. Congratulations to the entire ClearDATA team on their well-deserved 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award win!”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

Read further remarks by ClearDATA’s Founder and Chief Privacy & Security Officer on the award at https://www.cleardata.com/blog/named-the-best-compliance-solution-in-the-2019-medtech-breakthrough-awards-program/.

To learn more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every single day, visit https://www.cleardata.com. For additional details on the award and the other medical technology and digital health companies recognized, visit https://medtechbreakthrough.com/2019-winners/.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy risks, improve their data management, and scale their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005899/en/