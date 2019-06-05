ClearDATA : Wins “Best Compliance Solution” in 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

ClearDATA®,
the leading healthcare cloud, security and compliance expert, was named
the “Best Compliance Solution” in 2019 by MedTech
Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top
companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology
market.
“We’re honored to receive this award. On the heels of GDPR’s one-year
anniversary, the Best Compliance Solution award is a true testament of
ClearDATA’s value and commitment to protecting patient data which
requires trust, integrity and control to avoid potential security breach
or loss. ClearDATA’s mission-driven team works tirelessly to enable
healthcare organizations to create a proactive defense in securing and
tracking patient data with the right safeguards in place to compliment
and enable healthtech innovation,” said Chris Bowen, Founder and Chief
Privacy & Security Officer.
With today’s rapidly changing security, privacy and compliance
requirements, it’s difficult for medical technology and healthcare
companies to protect patient data while running on outdated IT or even
on cloud platforms not expressly designed for healthcare organizations.
ClearDATA addresses these fundamental challenges with its secure and
compliant multi-cloud solution, protecting patients, providers and
payers from data privacy risks, improving healthcare data management,
and easily scaling healthcare IT security infrastructure.
“While digital innovation and transformation within the healthcare
industry is both impressive and exciting, the complex challenges around
data privacy, compliance and security must be addressed to safeguard a
patient’s medical identity,” said James Johnson, managing director,
MedTech Breakthrough. “By making healthcare compliance at the core of
their platform, ClearDATA empowers healthcare with an unmatched layer of
security and privacy available to payers, providers, pharmaceuticals,
and healthcare product companies as they innovate and move onto the
cloud. Congratulations to the entire ClearDATA team on their
well-deserved 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award win!”
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence
and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health
and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical
Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health
Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more.
This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15
different countries throughout the world.
Read further remarks by ClearDATA’s Founder and Chief Privacy & Security
Officer on the award at https://www.cleardata.com/blog/named-the-best-compliance-solution-in-the-2019-medtech-breakthrough-awards-program/.
To learn more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every
single day, visit https://www.cleardata.com.
For additional details on the award and the other medical technology and
digital health companies recognized, visit https://medtechbreakthrough.com/2019-winners/.
About ClearDATA
Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA
HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power
their critical applications available across the major public cloud
platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the
most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry,
combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and
compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative
platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy
risks, improve their data management, and scale their healthcare IT
infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare
better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech
Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform
for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech
Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to
honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies,
products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a
platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough
health and medical companies and products in categories that include
Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration,
Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For
more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005899/en/