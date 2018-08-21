Log in
ClearFlow Awarded Chest Drainage Products Agreement with Premier

08/21/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

ClearFlow, Inc., a medical device company based in Anaheim, California, announced today that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the Chest Drainage Products category with Premier.

Effective July 15th 2018, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for:

--PleuraFlow Active Clearance Technology (ACT) System;
--PleuraFlow Active Clearance Technology (ACT) System with FlowGlide; and
--PleuraFlow POD - High Capacity Dry Thoracic Drainage Canister.

“ClearFlow is proud to now be able to bring its Active Clearance Technology devices to Premier members under these new arrangements with one of the country’s leading GPOs,” said Paul Molloy, CEO of ClearFlow, Inc. “ClearFlow’s founding principles are directed toward improving patient outcomes and lowering the total cost of healthcare for all participants in the medical eco-system and these principles closely align with the membership objectives of the Premier organization.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and 150,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaborative supply chain solutions and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Chest Drainage Contract: Contract # PP-OR-1561

The PleuraFlow ACT System is indicated for use following cardiothoracic surgical procedures and chest trauma. Its Active Clearance Technology proactively inhibits and disrupts clot formation inside the chest tube to reduce the likelihood of chest tube occlusion. Improving drainage by maintaining chest tube patency has been shown to improve patient outcomes reducing the incidence of common complications such as Pleural, Pericardial Effusions and New Onset Post-Operative Atrial Fibrillation (POAF). Recent data shows that reduction of the aforementioned common complications following cardiac surgery can have a significant impact in reducing hospital costs.

About ClearFlow, Inc.

ClearFlow, Inc. is an Anaheim, CA based medical device company that has developed a patented active blood and fluid evacuation system to speed recovery, reduce complications and lower healthcare costs related to medical tube obstruction. The company has been awarded several prestigious awards, including the European Association of Cardiothoracic Surgeons Techno-College Innovation Award for a worldwide innovation that has the potential to change the standard of care in heart and lung surgery, and the Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions Award, among others.


© Business Wire 2018
