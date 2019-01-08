Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClearLight Biotechnologies, LLC : Developing a Next-Generation 3D Tissue Processing Platform by Leveraging CLARITY is recognized as one of "The 20 Most Disruptive Healthcare Solution Providers 2018."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:36am EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearLight is an early stage company, focused on developing automated instrumentation and associated reagents to simplify and expedite non-destructive 3-Dimensional (3D) tissue analysis to facilitate preclinical and clinical research applications. It is creating a platform that will enable an end-to-end solution for 3D analysis of preclinical and clinical models of disease. ClearLight is recognized as one of the "The 20 Most Disruptive Healthcare Solution Providers 2018." Recipients of this honor is decided by a distinguished panel of biotechnology experts, including CEOs, CIOs, VCs analysts and the editorial board of Insights Care magazine.

"CLARITY is a novel approach that is innovative in both function and utility, and has been applied broadly to the field of neurobiology, primarily as a qualitative tool," says Dr. Goodman. The technology enables the formation of a hydrogel matrix (HM) by crosslinking biological molecules to a 3D network of hydrophilic polymers, followed by lipid removal to generate a transparent and structurally intact tissue. This tissue retains its original structural features, can be labeled with macromolecules, and imaged without destruction of the tissue morphology.

The mission of ClearLight is to revolutionize the diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive treatment of disease by enabling next generation technologies for non-destructively and digitally analyzing diseased and normal tissues in 3D.  It predicts a similar future of this industry as to that of the adoption of next generation sequencing (NGS) into clinical decision making that took more than 20 years and has now become a billion-dollar industry.  Dr. Goodman says, "We predict a similar steady trajectory with 3D processing and imaging of diseased tissue being adopted initially into the research use only (RUO) market and eventually entering the clinical market as adoption increases and clinical utility is established."

About ClearLight:
Founded by Karl Deisseroth M.D., Ph.D., ClearLight is developing an automated instrumentation platform based on the CLARITY lipid-clearing technique developed by Dr. Deisseroth and colleagues at Stanford University. This technique enables the transformation of tissue into a nanoporous, hydrogel-hybridized form that is crosslinked to a three-dimensional network of hydrophilic polymers. The process produces a fully assembled, intact tissue, which is permeable to macromolecules and optically transparent, thus allowing for robust three-dimensional imaging of subcellular components (DNA, RNA and protein) and analysis of heterogeneous cellular interactions within the microenvironment of a tissue.  This technology, paired with a multi-sample tissue imaging and proprietary 3D image analysis software, will enable more accurate analysis and assessment of normal and diseased tissue.

Please visit and follow us at:
Website: www.clearlightbiotechnologies.com 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/clearlight-biotechnologies-llc-ab0970172/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClearlightBio 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKptXdwz68uZEo8Z-CiRsw

Media Contact:
Laurie Goodman, Ph.D., CEO
(800) 251-8905
207292@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearlight-biotechnologies-llc-developing-a-next-generation-3d-tissue-processing-platform-by-leveraging-clarity-is-recognized-as-one-of-the-20-most-disruptive-healthcare-solution-providers-2018-300774261.html

SOURCE ClearLight Biotechnologies, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aFORTINET : Echoenergia adopts Fortinet operational technology security solutions to revolutionize the Brazilian renewable energy market
AQ
09:01aPelican Products Introduces Pelican AIR 1745 – The Next Generation of Rugged, Lightweight Bow Cases
GL
09:01aDenali Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Study of DNL747 for ALS
GL
09:01aQTS REALTY TRUST : Enters into Additional Floating to Fixed Interest Rate Swap Agreements Which Further Reduce the Company's Exposure to Interest Rate Risk
PR
09:01aICS and the Qt Company Leverage Amazon Alexa Auto SDK to Deliver New AGL Applications
BU
09:01aOBSERVEIT : Closes Out 2018 with Record Growth
BU
09:01aCABOT CORPORATION : Celebrates 50 Years on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
BU
09:01aSecond Generation ANX74xx Family of 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Single-Chip Re-Timer Family Extends Analogix's Lead in USB-C and DisplayPort Over USB-C by Integrating More Functions and Performance
BU
09:01aCONVERGE RETAIL : to Showcase Kinetic Retail Display Platform at NRF 2019
BU
09:01aAXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.