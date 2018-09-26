ClearLight Diagnostics Announces the Appointment of Laurie Goodman, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearLight Diagnostics, LLC (ClearLight), a developer of an automated next generation tissue processing and 3D image analysis software platform for research and future diagnostic applications, announces the appointment of Laurie Goodman, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Goodman had been serving as interim CEO since February 2018 and Chief Scientific Officer since 2015. She will continue as Board Manager as well as provide executive leadership for ClearLight going forward.

"We are very fortunate to have someone with a unique combination of exceptional scientific expertise, strategic vision, and solid leadership skills to help shape the future of the company," stated Alex Wiegers, Chairman of the Board of ClearLight "I look forward to the valuable contributions she will make to ClearLight as we develop and market our future revolutionary 3D platform."

"Dr. Goodman is a pioneer in next-generation high-content biotechnologies, and has brought that expertise to bear along with her strong and clear executive vision for ClearLight. This is a true alignment of the stars, and a very exciting moment for the field, as well as for the entire biomedical community," stated Karl Deisseroth, M.D., Ph.D., scientific founder of ClearLight.

Prior to joining ClearLight, Dr. Goodman held senior level roles encompassing research and development as well as clinical and medical affairs. She held the position of Senior Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs for Biodesix, and held senior level positions of increased responsibility at Affymetrix, Monogram Biosciences, and Lynx Therapeutics. Dr. Goodman holds a B.S. in Biology from Arizona State University and a doctorate in Cell and Molecular Biology from University of California, Berkeley. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Genentech.

About ClearLight

Founded by Karl Deisseroth M.D., Ph.D., ClearLight is developing an automated instrumentation platform based on the CLARITY lipid-clearing technique developed by Dr. Deisseroth and colleagues at Stanford University. This technique enables the transformation of tissue into a nanoporous, hydrogel-hybridized form that is crosslinked to a three-dimensional network of hydrophilic polymers. The process produces a fully assembled, intact tissue, which is permeable to macromolecules and optically transparent, thus allowing for robust three-dimensional imaging of subcellular components (DNA, RNA and protein) and analysis of heterogeneous cellular interactions within the microenvironment of a tissue. This technology, paired with a multi-sample tissue imaging and 3D image analysis software, will enable more accurate analysis and assessment of normal and diseased tissue.

