ClearLight Partners : Invests in ICS

Private equity firm ClearLight Partners announced today that it has made an investment in ICS, a provider of IT managed services, in partnership with ICS’ owner, Kevin Blake. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005083/en/

Headquartered in Endicott, NY, ICS was founded in 1986 and has grown over its nearly 35-year history to now include three offices in upstate New York serving small and medium-sized businesses across a diverse array of end markets. ICS’ service offering includes managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration & other project-based services, and hardware and software reselling. “We are impressed with the organization and culture that Kevin and his team have built and their ability to provide great service for their clients. We look forward to supporting ICS through its next period of growth,” commented Josh Mack, a Partner at ClearLight.

“ClearLight had a well-articulated thesis for the MSP industry, and it was clear very early on that ICS and ClearLight were a great match,” said Kevin Blake, CEO of ICS. “I’m confident that, together, we’ll build the leading Northeastern MSP whose brand is synonymous with keeping our clients ahead of technological change and cybersecurity so that they can compete more effectively within their respective industries.”

“We have really enjoyed getting to know Kevin through this process. His leadership has driven strong growth in the business while maintaining a customer-first approach across the organization. We are thrilled to be partnering with Kevin and ICS,” said Michael Kaye, Managing Partner at ClearLight.

About ClearLight Partners

ClearLight Partners is a private equity firm in Southern California that invests in established, profitable middle-market companies with significant growth potential. Since inception, ClearLight has raised $900 million in capital across three funds from a single limited partner. The team at ClearLight has extensive operating and financial experience and has a history of successfully partnering with owners and management teams to drive growth and create value.

For more information, please visit www.clearlightpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005083/en/