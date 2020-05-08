Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClearLight Partners : Invests in ICS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Private equity firm ClearLight Partners announced today that it has made an investment in ICS, a provider of IT managed services, in partnership with ICS’ owner, Kevin Blake. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005083/en/

Headquartered in Endicott, NY, ICS was founded in 1986 and has grown over its nearly 35-year history to now include three offices in upstate New York serving small and medium-sized businesses across a diverse array of end markets. ICS’ service offering includes managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration & other project-based services, and hardware and software reselling. “We are impressed with the organization and culture that Kevin and his team have built and their ability to provide great service for their clients. We look forward to supporting ICS through its next period of growth,” commented Josh Mack, a Partner at ClearLight.

“ClearLight had a well-articulated thesis for the MSP industry, and it was clear very early on that ICS and ClearLight were a great match,” said Kevin Blake, CEO of ICS. “I’m confident that, together, we’ll build the leading Northeastern MSP whose brand is synonymous with keeping our clients ahead of technological change and cybersecurity so that they can compete more effectively within their respective industries.”

“We have really enjoyed getting to know Kevin through this process. His leadership has driven strong growth in the business while maintaining a customer-first approach across the organization. We are thrilled to be partnering with Kevin and ICS,” said Michael Kaye, Managing Partner at ClearLight.

About ClearLight Partners

ClearLight Partners is a private equity firm in Southern California that invests in established, profitable middle-market companies with significant growth potential. Since inception, ClearLight has raised $900 million in capital across three funds from a single limited partner. The team at ClearLight has extensive operating and financial experience and has a history of successfully partnering with owners and management teams to drive growth and create value.

For more information, please visit www.clearlightpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aFIESTA RESTAURANT : CEO predicts 'break-even profitability'
AQ
11:41aPATAGONIA GOLD CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:41aCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:41aSAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Coronavirus - Nigeria's COVID-19 fight receives a boost as Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora receives Samsung's 5000 Testing Kits
AQ
11:40aAGCO : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:40aPRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Results of the Shareholders' Meetings held on 8 May 2020
AQ
11:40aCCL LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Carnival Corporation & Plc; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $500K to Contact the Firm – CCL
GL
11:40aWIRECARD AG : Personnel changes, distribution of business
EQ
11:39aROYAL DSM : Final dividend 2019 Royal DSM
PU
11:39aHARSCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group