Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClearOne : Summary ToggleClearOne Awarded New Patent Covering Augmented Beamforming Microphone Arrays by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 09:37am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new patent relating to a band-limited beamforming microphone array by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

On August 27, 2019, the USPTO issued patent number 10,397,697 to ClearOne. This patent, entitled 'Band-Limited Beamforming Microphone Array,' describes a method, among other things, of making or using a band-limited beamforming microphone array by augmenting beamformed audio signals with additional audio signals that are not included in the beamforming process. The microphones that generate these additional signals are referred to as non-beamforming microphones. The invention significantly extends design flexibility because the augmented beamforming technology enables a broad range of design choices from larger, higher performance, higher cost beamforming arrays, to smaller beamforming arrays with good performance for less demanding environments at a lower cost.

This new patent is part of ClearOne's valuable patent portfolio that includes approximately100 patents and pending patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and innovative communication technologies. ClearOne's patents reinforce and protect its position as a market leader, and demonstrate ClearOne's ongoing ability to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com. 

Contact:
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
212.481.3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

Source: ClearOne, Inc.

Disclaimer

ClearOne Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 13:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aVONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:05aDCHFA Invests in Ward 7 with Funding of The Solstice II
GL
10:05aAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:04aSHOPRITE : South African firms suffer revenge attacks after xenophobia
AQ
10:04aMITON : Form 8.3 - Miton Group Plc
AQ
10:04aFIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Joining with Community Agencies to Hold Energy Assistance Days to Help Customers Pay Utility Bills
PR
10:04aWhat Are the Major Trends That Will Reshape the Metals and Mining Sector? Find Out on Infiniti's Latest Blog
BU
10:03aGlobal Cucumber Seeds Market to Reach US$ 1,939.6 Million by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights
BU
10:03aAluminum Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Aluminum Corporation of China and China Hongqiao Group | Technavio
BU
10:03aENTRUST DATACARD : Issues First Verified Mark Certificates for JPMorgan Chase and Co. to Improve Email Authentication and Brand Assurance
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group