ClearPoint Neuro to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results February 12

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (formerly, MRI Interventions, Inc.; the “Company”, formerly Nasdaq: MRIC) today announced that it will release financial results for its 2019 fourth quarter and full year, which ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after the market close.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to a live broadcast review of the Company's 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) that may be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.clearpointneuro.com and selecting “Investors” / “News” / “IR Calendar.” Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call may do so via telephone at (877) 407-9034, or at (201) 493-6737 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the completion of the call until February 26, 2020 by calling (877) 660-6853, or (201) 612-7415 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference I.D. number 413671. An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the Company's website at www.clearpointneuro.com, on the “Investor Relations” page.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in 60 active clinical sites in the United States. The Company’s SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with more than 20 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 3,500 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for our partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before March 30, 2020.

Contact:
Harold A. Hurwitz, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 900-6833

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
