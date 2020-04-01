ClearSale : Unveils False Declines Industry Report

Leading global fraud protection firm ClearSale (www.clear.sale) announced today the unveiling of “The E-Commerce Conundrum: Balancing False Declines and Fraud Prevention.” The report, done by Aite Group and sponsored by ClearSale, shows the true scope of the CNP fraud and false decline problem and what merchants need to know to take proper precautions.

The report is based on a study of 100 US-based e-commerce executives whose companies earn annual revenues between $100 million and just under $1 billion. It details the latest information on the growth of CNP fraud and falsely declined orders in e-commerce, the impact of false declines on customer behavior, and provides strategies for reducing fraud and false declines. This report has been developed by the ClearSale team into an easy-to-view webpage and downloadable document that retailers can use to understand the marketplace and find the best methods for combatting fraud and false declines in their particular industry.

“Merchant education tops our list of priorities, especially in a time when the e-commerce industry is seeing spikes and drops like never before,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “This report allows merchants to understand the risks of false declines and how to monitor for them, plus it describes the various fraud-security layers and when to apply them. It has never been more important for a retailer to protect themselves, reduce fraud losses, retain good customers and stay afloat in this torrential time.”

To view the report, click here.

ClearSale’s commitment to the industry as a whole has opened up new avenues of partnership for the fraud protection giant. ClearSale recently announced a partnership with intelligent chargeback management software provider Midigator. Through this strategic alliance, merchants can seamlessly manage both types of fraud that cause chargebacks: criminal fraud and friendly fraud. For more information on this partnership, visit https://midigator.com/clearsale/.

