ClearSky Data : Announces Native, Cloud-Based Backup for VMware Cloud on AWS

ClearSky
Data, provider of on-demand backup and DR as a service, today
announced its support for VMware Cloud on AWS, which delivers a highly
scalable, secure and resilient service that allows organizations to
seamlessly migrate and extend their on-premises VMware vSphere-based
environments to the AWS Cloud running on next-generation Amazon Elastic
Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) bare metal infrastructure. As one of the
first partners to provide backup with native VMware Cloud on AWS
integration, ClearSky Data lets VMware Cloud on AWS customers protect
all their data in the cloud exactly as they do on-premises – without
replication or egress fees, and with on-demand access from anywhere.
VMware Cloud on AWS provides connectivity to the ClearSky Data fully
managed service for cost-effective, enterprise-grade backup and disaster
recovery (DR) in the cloud. Customers achieve better backup with
predictable costs, limitless capacity and access anywhere, while
reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 50 percent.
Laz Vekiarides, chief technology officer and co-founder of ClearSky
Data, said, “ClearSky Data gives VMware Cloud on AWS customers the
complete reliability and redundancy they know and trust from their
on-premises environments with all of the benefits of cloud-based backup.
ClearSky’s fully managed service simplifies backup storage, improves
recovery times and natively extends to the cloud, delivering seamless
onsite and offsite copies of data, accessible anywhere it's needed.”
“VMware Cloud on AWS technology partners such as ClearSky enhance native
VMware Cloud on AWS services and enable customers to realize new
capabilities,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance
Partner Program, VMware. “Solutions such as ClearSky Data enable
IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency and create operational
consistency across cloud environments. We’re excited to work with
partners such as ClearSky to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS
capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in
solutions that can drive business value.”
ClearSky’s on-demand backup and DR service is enabled through its Cloud
Edge appliance, which can be co-located in AWS to provide on-demand
primary storage services with built-in offsite backup and disaster
recovery. With a single, durable copy of data that can be accessed
anywhere, no egress fees and unlimited capacity, customers can now
quickly and confidently move their enterprise workloads to VMware Cloud
on AWS.
Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its channel partners as an
on-demand service, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud
Foundation, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware
vSAN and VMware NSX virtualization technologies. With the same
architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT
teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware
hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS
partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws.
About ClearSky Data
ClearSky Data delivers on-demand offsite
backup and disaster recovery (DR) as a single service. Enterprises pay
for their data once and gain access to it anywhere it’s needed –
on-premises or in the cloud. IT is empowered to stop doing backup,
replication and DR, and to access all data as if it were local, with
on-demand scaling and agility. ClearSky Data delivers data where it’s
needed, enterprise-ready and fully optimized to eliminate the cost and
data center footprint of traditional storage solutions. For more
information, follow ClearSky (@clearskydata) or visit http://www.clearskydata.com/.
VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and NSX are
registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States
and other jurisdictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005141/en/