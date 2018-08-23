ClearSky Data : Announces Native, Cloud-Based Backup for VMware Cloud on AWS

Solution delivers unlimited, cost-effective and simple backup and recovery

ClearSky Data, provider of on-demand backup and DR as a service, today announced its support for VMware Cloud on AWS, which delivers a highly scalable, secure and resilient service that allows organizations to seamlessly migrate and extend their on-premises VMware vSphere-based environments to the AWS Cloud running on next-generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) bare metal infrastructure. As one of the first partners to provide backup with native VMware Cloud on AWS integration, ClearSky Data lets VMware Cloud on AWS customers protect all their data in the cloud exactly as they do on-premises – without replication or egress fees, and with on-demand access from anywhere.

VMware Cloud on AWS provides connectivity to the ClearSky Data fully managed service for cost-effective, enterprise-grade backup and disaster recovery (DR) in the cloud. Customers achieve better backup with predictable costs, limitless capacity and access anywhere, while reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 50 percent.

Laz Vekiarides, chief technology officer and co-founder of ClearSky Data, said, “ClearSky Data gives VMware Cloud on AWS customers the complete reliability and redundancy they know and trust from their on-premises environments with all of the benefits of cloud-based backup. ClearSky’s fully managed service simplifies backup storage, improves recovery times and natively extends to the cloud, delivering seamless onsite and offsite copies of data, accessible anywhere it's needed.”

“VMware Cloud on AWS technology partners such as ClearSky enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS services and enable customers to realize new capabilities,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. “Solutions such as ClearSky Data enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We’re excited to work with partners such as ClearSky to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value.”

ClearSky’s on-demand backup and DR service is enabled through its Cloud Edge appliance, which can be co-located in AWS to provide on-demand primary storage services with built-in offsite backup and disaster recovery. With a single, durable copy of data that can be accessed anywhere, no egress fees and unlimited capacity, customers can now quickly and confidently move their enterprise workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS.

Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its channel partners as an on-demand service, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN and VMware NSX virtualization technologies. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws.

About ClearSky Data

ClearSky Data delivers on-demand offsite backup and disaster recovery (DR) as a single service. Enterprises pay for their data once and gain access to it anywhere it’s needed – on-premises or in the cloud. IT is empowered to stop doing backup, replication and DR, and to access all data as if it were local, with on-demand scaling and agility. ClearSky Data delivers data where it’s needed, enterprise-ready and fully optimized to eliminate the cost and data center footprint of traditional storage solutions. For more information, follow ClearSky (@clearskydata) or visit http://www.clearskydata.com/.

