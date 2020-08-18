ClearSlide Sales Enablement Platform Adds Best Time Email Capabilities

New AI-powered feature optimizes send times for improved open rates, further strengthening ClearSlide’s email management



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ClearSlide unified sales enablement platform announces enhanced email functionality to streamline outreach and help connect with prospects and customers. ClearSlide® equips sellers with the tools they need to maximize productivity and understand buyer interactions so they can focus on nurturing relationships and accelerating deals.

“Grabbing the attention of prospects while maintaining engagement with your customers can be a major challenge for sellers. Crafting emails with relevant content is time-consuming. Information from standard email services provides little clarity into buyer intent. And emails can too easily get trapped in filters or buried in an inbox,” says Sergey Medved, Sr. Director of Product, ClearSlide. “ClearSlide makes sending high-quality emails seamless while improving the chances that vital communications will land with your audience. Combining the power of email with deep analytics, ClearSlide empowers sales and marketing teams to make informed decisions and move deals along.”

New Best Time feature strengthens ClearSlide’s robust AI-powered Email Tools

Use the new Best Time feature to send emails at the optimal time for each contact. Timing is determined based on a recipient’s past interactions with emails sent from ClearSlide. Increase the likelihood that your emails will be opened by having them sent when your recipient is likely in their inbox. Communications to mass email lists are tailored to send at each individual’s best time over 24 hours.

Additional email management capabilities also include:

ClearSlide’s Spam Checker uses the power of AI to help emails land in inboxes. Get an instant spam score on content before sending. Maintain the health of your delivery reputation and view a list of invalid and bounced emails.

Quickly locate the most relevant and approved content and templates to ensure maximum impact on buyers. Schedule emails to send later to maintain engagement with all customers while you focus on nurturing immediate opportunities. ClearSlide automatically logs email activities back to the CRM, saving hours of manual data entry.

Immediate notifications of email opens and clicks keep users informed and prepared to respond to prospects with the most appropriate next step. When sharing content, slide-by-slide engagement metrics help sellers understand when and how recipients interact with emails.

Enjoy robust functionality from directly within your preferred inbox. Search for approved email templates and content, track email and link engagement activity, and schedule and start ClearSlide meetings from Gmail or Outlook.

ClearSlide offers integrations with popular business apps including Salesforce, Gong.io, Google, Outlook, Box, Dropbox, Slack, Chorus, ExecVision, and Microsoft Dynamics. To learn more about ClearSlide and to start a free trial, visit www.clearslide.com .

About ClearSlide

ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform that delivers buyer engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools to inform every stage of the sales process. Chosen by industry leading brands including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Yelp, GoDaddy, and the Sacramento Kings, ClearSlide helps sales teams create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count – whether it's in person, on the phone, or through email. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSlide makes it seamless to discover and communicate the best content and gain critical insights into how customers engage. ClearSlide is a division of Corel. For more information, please visit www.clearslide.com .

