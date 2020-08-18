Log in
ClearSlide Sales Enablement Platform Adds Best Time Email Capabilities

08/18/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

New AI-powered feature optimizes send times for improved open rates, further strengthening ClearSlide’s email management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ClearSlide unified sales enablement platform announces enhanced email functionality to streamline outreach and help connect with prospects and customers. ClearSlide® equips sellers with the tools they need to maximize productivity and understand buyer interactions so they can focus on nurturing relationships and accelerating deals.

“Grabbing the attention of prospects while maintaining engagement with your customers can be a major challenge for sellers. Crafting emails with relevant content is time-consuming. Information from standard email services provides little clarity into buyer intent. And emails can too easily get trapped in filters or buried in an inbox,” says Sergey Medved, Sr. Director of Product, ClearSlide. “ClearSlide makes sending high-quality emails seamless while improving the chances that vital communications will land with your audience. Combining the power of email with deep analytics, ClearSlide empowers sales and marketing teams to make informed decisions and move deals along.”

New Best Time feature strengthens ClearSlide’s robust AI-powered Email Tools

  • Use the new Best Time feature to send emails at the optimal time for each contact. Timing is determined based on a recipient’s past interactions with emails sent from ClearSlide. Increase the likelihood that your emails will be opened by having them sent when your recipient is likely in their inbox. Communications to mass email lists are tailored to send at each individual’s best time over 24 hours.

Additional email management capabilities also include:

  • ClearSlide’s Spam Checker uses the power of AI to help emails land in inboxes. Get an instant spam score on content before sending. Maintain the health of your delivery reputation and view a list of invalid and bounced emails.
  • Quickly locate the most relevant and approved content and templates to ensure maximum impact on buyers. Schedule emails to send later to maintain engagement with all customers while you focus on nurturing immediate opportunities. ClearSlide automatically logs email activities back to the CRM, saving hours of manual data entry.
  • Immediate notifications of email opens and clicks keep users informed and prepared to respond to prospects with the most appropriate next step. When sharing content, slide-by-slide engagement metrics help sellers understand when and how recipients interact with emails.
  • Enjoy robust functionality from directly within your preferred inbox. Search for approved email templates and content, track email and link engagement activity, and schedule and start ClearSlide meetings from Gmail or Outlook.

ClearSlide offers integrations with popular business apps including Salesforce, Gong.io, Google, Outlook, Box, Dropbox, Slack, Chorus, ExecVision, and Microsoft Dynamics. To learn more about ClearSlide and to start a free trial, visit www.clearslide.com.

About ClearSlide
ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform that delivers buyer engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools to inform every stage of the sales process. Chosen by industry leading brands including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Yelp, GoDaddy, and the Sacramento Kings, ClearSlide helps sales teams create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count – whether it's in person, on the phone, or through email. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSlide makes it seamless to discover and communicate the best content and gain critical insights into how customers engage. ClearSlide is a division of Corel. For more information, please visit www.clearslide.com.

© 2020 ClearSlide Inc. ClearSlide and the ClearSlide logo are registered trademarks of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. Patents: www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact
Lucy Screnci
Corel PR
lucy.screnci@corel.com
www.clearslide.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4828e7ad-68ff-4381-be25-c3d251634789

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e744ede-cc20-4a44-a7af-37276d1280e9

ClearSlide for Sales Enablement

The ClearSlide unified sales enablement platform announces enhanced email functionality to streamline outreach and help connect with prospects and customers.
Best Time Email Feature

Use the new Best Time feature to send emails at the optimal time for each contact.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
