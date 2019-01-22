Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clearcover car insurance raises $43M in Series B funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearcover, the smarter car insurance choice, announced today a Series B financing round of $43M led by Cox Enterprises, the media, communications and automotive services company. Additional investors include American Family Ventures, IA Capital Group, Lightbank, and Hyde Park Angels, while Silicon Valley Bank provided debt financing. Clearcover’s technology-driven approach, including its industry-first API platform, has enabled the company to provide high-quality, affordable car insurance to thousands of drivers since launching in early 2018.

“It’s gratifying to see our customer-focused, technology-driven business model resonating with the market and we’re excited to partner with Cox Enterprises on our mission to provide millions of drivers across the US with better insurance experiences and lower prices,” said Kyle Nakatsuji, CEO of Clearcover. “We’ll use the funding to further invest in our API platform, launch new states, integrate new distribution partners and hire more than fifty people across our Engineering, Data Science and Customer Advocate teams.”

“Cox Enterprises is proud to take a leading role in accelerating and supporting innovation within the car insurance industry. With the rise of new digital platforms, drivers can now find better, non-traditional insurance options and Clearcover is positioned to make a huge impact in a roughly $250 billion market,” said Spencer Boice, Senior Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at Cox Enterprises. “Clearcover shares our vision of using data and technology to drive smarter connections and more convenience online.”

Since launching in California in February 2018, Clearcover has rapidly grown its API platform relationships, sold thousands of policies, and helped drivers collectively save millions of dollars on car insurance. The company has integrated with a variety of distribution partners across the automotive, insurance and financial services industry, including Cars.com, The Zebra, and Chime, and will be rapidly expanding both its state footprint and partnerships in 2019.

To learn more about Clearcover, visit: https://clearcover.com.

To learn more about partnering with Clearcover, visit: https://clearcover.com/api/

To see Clearcover’s open positions, visit: https://www.builtinchicago.org/company/clearcover

About Clearcover
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. The company combines modern technology with a customer-focused mindset to deliver a convenient experience, reliable service and affordable prices. Backed by one of the world’s biggest reinsurers and built for the modern world, Clearcover makes it easy to save money and get insured in minutes.

Additional Resources:
Read SMARTER, the Clearcover blog: https://clearcover.com/blog
Follow Clearcover on Twitter: https://twitter.com/clearcover
Connect with Clearcover on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Clearcoverinc/

Media Contact:
Alice Patel
Director of Communications & PR
alice@clearcover.com
312-780-9614

ClearcoverLogoCarsPartnerSection LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aMB FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:36aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors in Minnesota > Consolidated Communications
AQ
06:36aSTARBUCKS : Expanding U.S. Delivery Service With Uber Eats
DJ
06:35aFACEBOOK : testing 'LOL' app to woo kids, experts wary
AQ
06:35aCARSALES COM : Suzuki Jimny bakkie could be under consideration
AQ
06:35aPREMIER FARNELL : introduces the TGF4000 Series from Aim-TTi providing class leading performance alongside unrivalled value for money
AQ
06:34aChina prosecutors order arrest of four executives at Huarong for alleged bribery
RE
06:34aEQT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aOLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aGREENTREE HOSPITALITY : Announces Cash Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Link He..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.