Clearsight Advises Euclid Technology in its Acquisition by Fullsteam

Clearsight Advisors, Inc. (“Clearsight”) is pleased to announce another
successful transaction in its market-leading Public Sector and
Non-Profit Software Practices: Clearsight served as the exclusive
strategic and financial advisor to Euclid Technology in its acquisition
by Fullsteam. This transaction further demonstrates Clearsight’s
position as the industry leader in advising Association Management
Software (AMS) firms.
In May 2018, Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity
firm investing in financial services and technology, launched a new
holding company, Fullsteam. Fullsteam’s mission is to acquire software
and payments businesses across a range of vertical markets and drive
increased growth and profitability through more efficient payments,
capital investment and operational support. Euclid Technology is
Fullsteam’s first acquisition in the association management industry.
Founded in 1997 and based in Bethesda, MD, Euclid is led by Charlie
Vinal, who will remain with the company as part of the transaction. On
working with Clearsight, Vinal remarked, “Clearsight was instrumental in
the success of this transaction. With their extensive connections, they
were able to quickly identify highly-qualified potential investors and
acquirers. Their knowledgeable team walked us through every step of the
process, and we closed the deal on time with the terms and value we
sought.”
For more than 20 years, Euclid has provided innovative and comprehensive
AMS services. Today, the company’s robust ClearVantage solution provides
associations with highly-customizable member services, a powerful
content management system for creating modern websites, and feature-rich
event management services including custom-branded mobile apps. Euclid
supports hundreds of associations throughout the United States and
Canada.
Alex Johnston, Vice President at Clearsight Advisors, said of the
transaction, “We continue to see robust demand for integrated payments
technologies. AMS that provides real value to users (e.g., Euclid’s
ClearVantage and MemberConnection products) is increasingly able to
capture share in the payments value chain. We wish Euclid well in the
next stage of their journey on the Fullsteam platform.”
“We enjoyed working with Charlie and his team toward a successful
outcome. Over the last several years, Euclid has invested heavily in its
technology to disrupt the status quo in the AMS sector. Building on its
success in partnership with Fullsteam, Euclid is well-positioned to
further harness the power of payments within its platform and lead the
next wave of innovation in the sector,” commented John Rakowski,
Director at Clearsight Advisors.
About Clearsight Advisors
Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to
providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to
growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight
combines deep market insights across software, services, and data. This
market knowledge, combined with superior strategic and financial advice,
allows Clearsight to act as a catalyst, enabling entrepreneurs, private
equity owners, and Boards of Directors to successfully advance their
vision. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is
a registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information visit www.clearsightadvisors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005647/en/