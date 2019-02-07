Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Gives Nonprofits tools for Social Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 01:19pm EST

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center is launching a month of educational seminars on how to use social media for fundraising and communicating a group’s message. Barry Coziahr, experienced marketing professional of 30 years, is delivering the seminars – specifically for Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Starting on February 9, the seminars are every Saturday at 4pm at the CCV Center in Downtown Clearwater. There is no cost to attend.

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is hosting a series of social media seminars for local nonprofit organizations. The first of the series is on February 9th at 4pm.


Mr. Coziahr is a Social Media Consultant specializing in Facebook Marketing. In his time as a marketing specialist he has trained and consulted hundreds of small businesses and nonprofits to help them promote themselves so that they can grow.

Mr. Coziahr said, “I deliver these talks to nonprofits because I believe that nonprofits working together on social betterment projects can make a better world.”

The next seminar will be held on February 9th at 4PM on how to compose a GoFundMe page to attract potential donators. GoFundMe.com is a website charities commonly use to raise funds.

The CCV Center organizes these seminars to help nonprofits grow and have a bigger impact in the community. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

“Social media is one of the largest outlets of information that exists today,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center. “Nonprofit organizations can use this outlet to promote their good works and request the donations they need to continue.”

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for one of the seminars please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.

Michael Soltero
(727) 316-5309

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67fc7590-645f-40b5-a605-295d33e57306


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:30pCARNIVAL : Cunard Partners with the Olivier Awards, Sponsor of Best Revival Award
AQ
01:30pGREE CONC : Greene Concepts Inc Completes Acquisition of Mammoth Ventures Inc and its 60,000 sq ft Bottling Facility to Focus on CBD, pH Balanced and Other Enhanced Beverages
AQ
01:30pENTERGY : Named 2019 Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Best Practice Award Winner
PU
01:30pBEASLEY BROADCAST : to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 11
AQ
01:30pDEERE MPANY : Develop with Deere improves digital ecosystem for ag
PU
01:30pRE/MAX : Strengthens Operations via Senior Leadership Promotions
PR
01:30pGREAT WEST LIFECO : U.S. Unit Names Edmund F. Murphy CEO
DJ
01:27pBB&T : to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
RE
01:27pUNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Announces 10 Percent Dividend Increase for First Quarter 2019 and New Share Repurchase Authorization
PR
01:27pFUZZY'S TACO SHOP : is Expanding Across the U.S.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
3BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.