Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Hosts Complimentary Fundraisers for Nonprofits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:14pm EST

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center supported by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and located in downtown Clearwater, Florida, is holding monthly complimentary fundraisers, to support local humanitarian nonprofits that help children and families in the Tampa Bay area.  The Center covers the cost of food, venue, and event planning for qualifying nonprofits.

“The Clearwater Community Volunteers was founded on the idea of helping others, children in particular,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “With these fundraisers in the CCV Center we further extended that help directly to leaders in our community who are making a difference every day.”

Each fundraiser is planned with the center’s staff members to the preference of the nonprofit leader, creating an event that’s unique to the group.

One example fundraiser was an afternoon tea in which guests were treated to freshly baked scones with clotted cream, jam and a variety of teas and raising over $1,000 for the nonprofit.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Since their founding in 1992, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have helped over 150,000 children and families. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, CCV stays true to the founder of Scientology’s inspiring words, “Love and help children”.

Michael Soltero
(727) 467-6860


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:55pFortress Blockchain Announces Planned Exit from Crypto-Currency Business
GL
08:52pOOH MEDIA : Commuters tapping into singapore's social scene
PU
08:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Snap, Inc. - SNAP
PR
08:47pRMP : Alaska Operations Update - Total Depth Reached
PU
08:47pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors
GL
08:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
PR
08:42pCEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
RE
08:42pDORAY MINERALS : Deflector Near-Mine Exploration Drilling Results
PU
08:42pUQM TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UQM Technologies, Inc. - UQM
PR
08:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. - AFH
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
5SAPUTO INC. : SAPUTO : Announces a Change in Senior Management

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.