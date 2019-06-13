Clearwater Establishes Innovation Center to Transform Technology Offering

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater Analytics has made innovative technology fundamental to its offering with a cloud-native, multi-tenant solution that improves the accuracy and efficiency of investment portfolio data management, accounting, reconciliation, and reporting.

Clearwater is investing further in that commitment with the formation of a new Innovation Center. Led by former head of Product Management Justin Reed, the Innovation Center will research, test, and incorporate emerging technologies into the Clearwater product. The Innovation Center is aggressively pursuing machine learning, AI, robotic process automation, blockchain, serverless cloud, and other technologies.

“This is the next evolution of Clearwater’s innovative culture and ethos,” said Justin Reed, Head of Innovation at Clearwater. “The Innovation Center will solve big challenges with transformative technology and techniques.”

With an annual 26% re-investment of revenue into research and development, Clearwater makes the continuous advancement of its single-instance web-based solution a central priority. Enhancements are seamlessly deployed each month, with no disruption to users. The Innovation Center complements this continuous development work by focusing on advanced solutions resulting in exponential, rather than incremental, improvements for clients. The Innovation Center will triple in size by year-end, incorporating additional expertise in machine learning, software engineering, cloud, and data science.

“The new Innovation Center represents a significant investment in the development of the Clearwater product to offer leading-edge technology to our clients,” said Clearwater CEO Sandeep Sahai. “We look forward to the new ideas and creative problem solving that will come from this venture.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005131/en/