Clearwave Communications : Waives Late Fees, Offers Payment Deferrals for 60 Days During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

03/13/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

In an effort to help ease the financial burden and provide continued connectivity for customers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19), Clearwave Communications today announced that effective immediately, it will be waiving late fees and offering payment deferrals for its customers for the next 60 days.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

Customers can call 877-552-9283 for more information.

About Clearwave Communications

Clearwave’s mission is to meet the demand for connectivity in the rural markets we serve by offering a diverse choice of voice and data solutions. By deploying our own next generation communication network and providing superior customer support, Clearwave will be the “Clear Choice” for your telecommunications needs today and in the future.


© Business Wire 2020
