Clearwave Communications : Waives Late Fees, Offers Payment Deferrals for 60 Days During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

In an effort to help ease the financial burden and provide continued connectivity for customers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19), Clearwave Communications today announced that effective immediately, it will be waiving late fees and offering payment deferrals for its customers for the next 60 days.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

Customers can call 877-552-9283 for more information.

About Clearwave Communications

