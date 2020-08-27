Log in
Cleaver-Brooks : Accredited for NYSERDA Real Time Energy Management Program

08/27/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

Cleaver-Brooks has qualified as a system and service provider for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) program following a rigorous application and approval process.

The RTEM program offers a 30 percent cost incentive up front to commercial, industrial, and multifamily buildings in the state of New York that install a device to collect ongoing data about their operation and utilize that data to optimize energy usage. To participate in the program, the device and monitoring services must be provided by a qualified system and service company such as Cleaver-Brooks.

“Facilities now have an added incentive to install Prometha® IoT-Connected Boiler Solutions hardware in their facility to monitor and optimize the boiler system, generally the largest user of energy in a facility,” said Maxwell King, vice president of Aftermarket for Cleaver-Brooks. “If an issue is detected or begins to emerge, a local Cleaver-Brooks representative can remotely troubleshoot the issue before it becomes a problem.”

Prometha collects data from 250 points on a monitored boiler system every six seconds and remotely displays key performance indicators on a dashboard that makes it easy to monitor system performance. Users also receive trend reports, actionable insights, and asset diagnostic tools to help improve their facility’s energy efficiency and profitability while also preventing or reducing unplanned downtime.

Organizations eligible for the RTEM cost-incentive program include commercial buildings, educational facilities, non-profit institutions, government facilities, multifamily buildings, and industrial facilities. For more details about the program, visit www.nyserda.ny.gov/rtem.

To learn more about Prometha, visit prometha.com or contact an authorized Cleaver-Brooks representative in New York at cleaverbrooks.com.

About Cleaver-Brooks

Cleaver-Brooks, a world-renowned provider of boiler room products and systems, is committed to providing efficient solutions that help its customers and the industry reduce energy usage, cost, and environmental impact. As the pioneer of packaged firetube and watertube boilers, Cleaver-Brooks is the only manufacturer in the world to offer an entirely integrated boiler room solution for any size application. Its products are backed by a world-class representative network offering superior aftermarket service and solutions. Visit cleaverbrooks.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
