Cleaver-Brooks : ClearFire®-CE Condensing Boiler Named Most Valuable Product of the Year by Industry Professionals

The Cleaver-Brooks ClearFire®-CE (CFC-E) fully condensing hydronic boiler is the Most Valuable Product of 2019 according to Consulting-Specifying Engineer. The magazine’s awards program spotlights innovative new products designed to improve quality, lengthen life cycles and increase efficiencies. Industry professionals who have buy-specify responsibilities vote on finalists in 12 categories, and the product that receives the most votes overall is named “Most Valuable Product of the Year.”

The CFC-E condensing boiler achieves up to 99% efficiency in all operating conditions and features system design flexibility. The boiler achieves industry-high efficiency due to its enhanced AluFer® firetube heat exchanger and dual temperature returns. When utilized, dual temperature returns increase condensing in a hot water boiler, raising efficiency by six percent or more compared to a traditional single-return design. The dual return feature also offers system engineering flexibility for efficient integration into any building design.

“The low-flow-tolerant design makes the CFC-E ideal for primary-variable-flow pumping systems and protects the boiler from overheating or potential erosion issues due to higher flow rates,” said Catie VanWormer, engineering manager, Packaged Boiler Systems for Cleaver-Brooks.

A low emissions premix burner is built into the CFC-E. The self-regulating, gas valve/venturi system, combined with ECM variable-speed blower technology delivers true linear modulation control with optimum turndown for hydronic systems.

The CFC-E features the Cleaver-Brooks Falcon control that has a built-in ability to control lead-lag, outdoor air reset, automatic isolation valves, primary pumps and BMS integration.

Constructed of duplex stainless steel, the CFC-E performs well in hydronic systems with a variety of design temperatures. It features excellent corrosion resistance and can withstand thermal stock.

The CFC-E fits through a standard doorway, and the side casings can be removed easily for passage through tight-access areas. Multiple units can be mounted side-by-side, allowing for a small installed footprint. All of the boiler’s components are fully integrated, pre-programmed and factory-tested for plug-and-play operation.

Cleaver-Brooks is a world-renowned provider of boiler room products and systems that is committed to providing efficient solutions that help its customers reduce energy usage, cost and environmental impact. Cleaver-Brooks is the only manufacturer worldwide to offer an entirely integrated boiler room solution for any size application. Its products are backed by a world-class representative network offering superior aftermarket service and solutions.

