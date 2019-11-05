Log in
Cleaver-Brooks : ClearFire®-CE Condensing Boiler Named Most Valuable Product of the Year by Industry Professionals

11/05/2019 | 02:09pm EST

The Cleaver-Brooks ClearFire®-CE (CFC-E) fully condensing hydronic boiler is the Most Valuable Product of 2019 according to Consulting-Specifying Engineer. The magazine’s awards program spotlights innovative new products designed to improve quality, lengthen life cycles and increase efficiencies. Industry professionals who have buy-specify responsibilities vote on finalists in 12 categories, and the product that receives the most votes overall is named “Most Valuable Product of the Year.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006049/en/

The ClearFire-CE condensing boiler from Cleaver-Brooks was voted Most Valuable Product of 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

The CFC-E condensing boiler achieves up to 99% efficiency in all operating conditions and features system design flexibility. The boiler achieves industry-high efficiency due to its enhanced AluFer® firetube heat exchanger and dual temperature returns. When utilized, dual temperature returns increase condensing in a hot water boiler, raising efficiency by six percent or more compared to a traditional single-return design. The dual return feature also offers system engineering flexibility for efficient integration into any building design.

“The low-flow-tolerant design makes the CFC-E ideal for primary-variable-flow pumping systems and protects the boiler from overheating or potential erosion issues due to higher flow rates,” said Catie VanWormer, engineering manager, Packaged Boiler Systems for Cleaver-Brooks.

A low emissions premix burner is built into the CFC-E. The self-regulating, gas valve/venturi system, combined with ECM variable-speed blower technology delivers true linear modulation control with optimum turndown for hydronic systems.

The CFC-E features the Cleaver-Brooks Falcon control that has a built-in ability to control lead-lag, outdoor air reset, automatic isolation valves, primary pumps and BMS integration.

Constructed of duplex stainless steel, the CFC-E performs well in hydronic systems with a variety of design temperatures. It features excellent corrosion resistance and can withstand thermal stock.

The CFC-E fits through a standard doorway, and the side casings can be removed easily for passage through tight-access areas. Multiple units can be mounted side-by-side, allowing for a small installed footprint. All of the boiler’s components are fully integrated, pre-programmed and factory-tested for plug-and-play operation.

To watch a video about the CFC-E, click here.

Cleaver-Brooks is a world-renowned provider of boiler room products and systems that is committed to providing efficient solutions that help its customers reduce energy usage, cost and environmental impact. Cleaver-Brooks is the only manufacturer worldwide to offer an entirely integrated boiler room solution for any size application. Its products are backed by a world-class representative network offering superior aftermarket service and solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
