Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. : Issues Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Results and Announces Investor Conference Call

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it has posted its quarterly report for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended December 30, 2018 on the Company’s secure investor website. The quarterly report is being furnished pursuant to the Indentures governing the Company’s 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “7.875% Notes”) to holders of the 7.875% Notes, certain equity investors, qualified prospective investors in the 7.875% Notes, and certain broker-dealers and securities analysts.

The Company also announced that it will host an investor conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Access to the investor conference call will be limited to holders of the 7.875% Notes, certain equity investors, qualified prospective investors in the 7.875% Notes and certain broker-dealers and securities analysts. The Company has posted specific instructions on how to access the investor conference call on its secure investor website.

If you are a holder of the 7.875% Notes, a qualified prospective investor in the 7.875% Notes, or a qualified broker-dealer or securities analyst who would like to access the secure investor website, but have not yet been certified by the Company, please click on the “Investor Relations” link on our website at cleaver-brooks.com for information on how to become certified.

About Cleaver-Brooks

Cleaver-Brooks provides boiler rooms solutions to customers in a wide range of industries and end markets around the world. The Company’s main products include firetube packaged boilers, industrial watertube boilers, modular boilers, commercial watertube packaged boilers, waste heat recovery systems, burners, boiler room accessories and the aftermarket parts and service associated with these products. For more information, access the Cleaver-Brooks website at cleaver-brooks.com.

