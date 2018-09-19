Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clementine Treatment Programs, a Monte Nido Affiliate, to Open Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Adolescent Girls in Clifton, Virginia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:38pm CEST

CLIFTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates announces the opening of Clementine, the newest eating disorder treatment center exclusively for adolescent girls aged twelve to seventeen in Fairfax County, Virginia. Clementine will debut its newest residential treatment center this October.

Overseen by Chief Medical Officer Joel Jahraus, MD, FAED, CEDS and Medical Director and Board Certified Psychiatrist Molly McShane, MD, FAED, CEDS, Clementine's medical, psychiatric and clinical teams offer decades of experience treating adolescents and their families.

"Eating disorders are devastating from both a psychological and medical perspective," said Chief Medical Officer Joel Jahraus, MD, FAED, CEDS. "Serious growth and development issues may occur with eating disorders and research demonstrates the need to treat the eating disorder as early in the course of the illness as possible. At Clementine, we uphold the highest standards of care and safety throughout the course of treatment."

Echoed by Dr. McShane, "Eating disorders are very serious, yet curable mental disorders that affect millions of adolescents each year. We are thrilled to have designed a program specifically for adolescents and their loved ones. Families will not only appreciate the environment we have created for their daughter's recovery, but also the genuine care, competence and creativity of our staff and the comprehensive academic support and philosophy of collaboration with outpatient providers, schools and families."

Studies show when an individual struggles with an eating disorder for more than three years, recovery becomes more difficult. At Clementine, adolescents receive customized treatment that significantly correlates with long-term health and full recovery. Located in an intimate home-like setting, Clementine provides personalized and sophisticated care with the latest research and treatment methodologies for adolescents struggling with eating disorders. We offer the highest level of care outside of a hospital setting; providing state-of-the-art medical, psychiatric, nutritional and clinical approaches sensitive to the developmental needs of adolescent girls.

Clementine adolescent treatment programs are located in Florida, Oregon, New York, California and Virginia.

To contact an Admissions Specialist at Clementine, please call 855.900.2221 or visit our website (www.clementineprograms.com) for further information.

Press Contact:

Kerri-Ann Serendinsky
KSerendinsky@montenidoaffiliates.com | 914.830.3457

Related Images

clementine.jpg
clementine-twin-lakes.jpg

Related Links

Website

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clementine-treatment-programs-a-monte-nido-affiliate-to-open-residential-eating-disorder-treatment-center-for-adolescent-girls-in-clifton-virginia-300715639.html

SOURCE Monte Nido & Affiliates


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share
BU
04:16pINGEVITY : Diacid 1550™ emulsifier simplifies jet engine manufacturing
BU
04:16pAPPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Provides Hurricane Florence Update
BU
04:16pTESARO Announces Participation at Two Investor Conferences
GL
04:16pLarson Electronics Releases 112.5KVA Portable Temporary Power Distribution Station
GL
04:16pDOMINION ENERGY : Announces Proposal to Acquire Outstanding Dominion Energy : Midstream Common Units
PR
04:16pMERCURY : Announces Defense Industry’s First Military-Grade DDR4 Devices in High-Volume Production
AQ
04:16pResolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
GL
04:16pRESOLUTE ENERGY CORPORATION : Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
AQ
04:16pSTARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : Closes Acquisition of Energy Project Finance Debt Business
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.