Clementine Treatment Programs, a Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Adolescent Girls, Now Open in Fairfax County, Virginia

CLIFTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates announces the immediate opening of Clementine, an eating disorder treatment center exclusively for adolescent girls aged eleven to seventeen, located in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Studies show when an individual struggles with an eating disorder for more than three years, attaining full and sustained recovery becomes more difficult. At Clementine, adolescents receive customized treatment that significantly correlates with long-term health and full recovery. Located in an intimate home-like setting, Clementine provides personalized and sophisticated care with the latest research and treatment methods for adolescents struggling with eating disorders. Clementine offers the highest level of care outside of a hospital setting, providing state-of-the-art medical, psychiatric, nutritional and clinical approaches sensitive to the developmental needs of adolescent girls.

Overseen by Chief Medical Officer Joel Jahraus, MD, FAED, CEDS and Medical Director Molly McShane, MD, FAED, CEDS, board certified in Adult Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, Clementine's medical, psychiatric and clinical teams offer decades of experience treating adolescents and their families. "Eating disorders are devastating from both a psychological and medical perspective," says Dr. Jahraus. "Serious growth and development issues may occur with eating disorders, and research demonstrates the need to treat the eating disorder as early in the course of the illness as possible. At Clementine, we uphold the highest standards of care and safety throughout the course of treatment, in an environment sensitive to the unique developmental needs of adolescent girls."

Echoed by Dr. McShane, "Eating disorders are serious, yet curable, mental disorders that affect millions of adolescents each year. We are thrilled to have designed a program specifically for adolescents and their loved ones. Families will appreciate the environment we have created for their daughter's recovery, and the genuine care, competence and creativity of our staff. Additionally, the comprehensive academic support and philosophy of collaboration with outpatient providers, schools and families is significant."

Clementine adolescent treatment programs are located in Florida, Oregon, New York, California and Virginia. Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's most established eating disorder treatment provider, offering treatment programs in Florida, Oregon, New York, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

