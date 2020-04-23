Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Clemson University : genetics professor and others create highest-quality DNA sequence for cotton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 09:58am EDT

CLEMSON - Cotton has been around for about 8,000 years and has become an important part of the Earth's economy. To ensure cotton can adapt to the planet's ever-changing environment and continue to grow as a cash crop, a Clemson University geneticist is working with researchers across the United States to determine how to breed for more sustainable cotton varieties.

[Attachment]

A Clemson University geneticist is working with researchers across the United States to determine how to breed for more sustainable cotton varieties.
Image Credit: Clemson Public Service and Agriculture

Results of their study can be found in the latest issue of Nature Genetics magazine, a monthly journal publishing the best research from across the field of genetics.

Chris Saski, an associate professor of systems genomics in Clemson's Plant and Environmental Sciences Department, is part of the team that is studying how cotton DNA can be used to quickly breed new varieties that can withstand climatic changes and are resistant to diseases, pests and other threats. DNA is the genetic code that determines the characteristics of all living beings.

'Cotton has an annual economic impact of $500 billion worldwide,' Saski said. 'But it currently is threatened by several devastating diseases, such as fusarium wilt and nematode infection, that impact growing areas, including the southeastern United States.'

During the study, the team used the latest advances in genome (DNA) sequencing. The researchers were able to create the highest-quality DNA sequence ever for a polyploid crop and gain new understandings of the evolution and diversification of cotton. Polyploid crops make up a significant portion of the major food and fiber crops of the world and include cotton, wheat, potato, cotton, peanut, citrus,and brassica oilseeds such as rape, canola and Camelina.

The team compared the genome sequences of the two domesticated cottons (upland and pima) to several wild species. They investigated genes for fiber traits and disease resistance, as well as genes and DNA differences that lead to other traits.

'We believe this sequence, or DNA roadmap, will provide the foundation for more sustainable crops to be grown,' Saski said.

Saski's role in the study was to analyze the R-genes, or resistance genes, in two domesticated and three wild cotton species.

'Understanding the origin and diversification of these genes can help cotton breeders and geneticists better understand and exploit their role in disease resistance,' he said.

The evolutionary histories of the domesticated cottons can be found in their DNA, Saski said. The researchers found limited genetic diversity exists in cottons and DNA modifications, or the epigenome, may be responsible for regulation of traits.

'We also discovered the genes that are involved in fiber, the major selected trait in cotton, have similar gene expression profiles in the two domesticated cotton varieties, which suggests domestication drives parallel expression similarities,' he said. 'We also found wild species have rich backgrounds and diversified R-genes, and may be used to add genetic diversity to elite breeding lines.'

Research for the study took place in Saski's molecular laboratory. He used Clemson's Palmetto Cluster to analyze his data. The Palmetto Cluster is a high-performance computing system available to all Clemson students, employees and research partners.

Sarah Holladay is a master's student from Florence who is studying plant and environmental sciences with a focus in agronomy. She is working with Clemson Extension Service cotton specialist Michael Jones and USDA-Agricultural Research Service cotton geneticist Todd Campbell at the Clemson Pee Dee Research and Education Center to determine if pima cotton can be productive in South Carolina after an almost 100-year absence. Holladay believes pima could benefit the state's cotton farmers and said studies like this are important

'Understanding the genetics of traits between and within species could help us understand why pima and upland perform so differently, despite being closely related,' Holladay said. 'Research such as this will benefit farmers by increasing the usefulness of high-quality pima materials for breeding and agronomic development.'

Cotton plays a major role in the world economy. Global cotton production provides income for about 100 million families across almost 150 countries. In South Carolina, 300,000 acres of cotton were planted in 2019 for an economic value of more than $141 million.

Upland cotton is the most common species in South Carolina, with efforts to bring back Pima cottons underway. Saski said this study will help researchers determine how to breed these cotton species to be better suited for South Carolina farmers.

'The environment is constantly changing,' Saski said. 'Some cotton varieties may become less able to adapt to these changes and production may be lessened. We need to be able to use the latest advances in molecular biology and biotechnology to rapidly breed new cotton varieties that farmers can grow and be profitable.'

-END-

Disclaimer

Clemson University published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 13:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aZEW CENTRE FOR EUROPEAN ECONOMIC RESEARCH : Financial Market Experts Largely Reject Corona Bonds
PU
09:58aCLEMSON UNIVERSITY : genetics professor and others create highest-quality DNA sequence for cotton
PU
09:56aMerkel Warns States to Go Slow as Economy Reopens
DJ
09:53aFebruary 2020 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; Total passenger traffic for February 2020 was 1,247,469 up 11.8% compared to February 2019
AQ
09:43aABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Construction Contractor Confidence Plummets in February, Says ABC
PU
09:43aMISSOURI FARM BUREAU COVID-19 UPDATE : Cattle
PU
09:28aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Bank of Lithuania cash offices to resume provision of essential services
PU
09:25aDesigner Brings Awareness to Immunosuppression During Pandemic
SE
09:23aAnother 4.4 Million Americans Sought Unemployment Benefits Last Week -- Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2UNILEVER PLC : Unilever withdraws guidance as virus knocks China, ice cream sales slide
3Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group