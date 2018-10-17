Cleo : Integration Cloud Gains Momentum Through Rapidly Increasing Customer Adoption

Recognizing how disruptive IT modernization, cloud migration, and data
integration can be to businesses of all sizes, Cleo,
the global leader in cloud integration software, is actively helping
companies embrace and execute on the bigger picture of ecosystem
enablement, a process-driven integration strategy Cleo believes will
empower organizations to not just weather the digital storm but make
digital business transformation lucrative.
“The realities of digital transformation are creating new opportunities
for businesses to deliver value and new experiences to their customers,
fundamentally changing the competitive landscape across every industry,”
Cleo CEO Mahesh
Rajasekharan said during his keynote at the company’s annual
customer event held this week in Nashville.
Introduced in early 2018, Cleo
Integration Cloud, the company’s flagship iPaaS
solution, is designed to connect and integrate the dynamic network
of ecosystem entities – people, partners, customers, systems,
applications, things – and enable the critical data flows driving
business revenue. By integrating B2B systems inside and outside a
business, seamlessly connecting enterprise applications delivered via
public and private clouds, and enabling modern SaaS solutions to work
with legacy platforms, Cleo Integration Cloud’s ecosystem-driven
integration approach orchestrates the critical data processes that
directly impact a company’s most important business relationships.
With this approach, Cleo Integration Cloud ultimately serves as the
technology backbone businesses need to master any strategic digital
transformation initiative, on their own terms and timeframes, and at a
manageable subscription-based cost.
The demand for solutions built on an iPaaS technology that strategically
integrates end-to-end business processes continues to increase, as
evidenced by a recent spike in adoption. Cleo has added more than 100
customers to the Cleo Integration Cloud platform in the past 10 months,
joining a robust roster of businesses already leveraging the ecosystem
enablement solution, and hundreds more are actively evaluating Cleo’s
innovative approach to modern integration challenges.
Global companies like TaylorMade and other
forward-thinking organizations are using Cleo Integration Cloud to
automate interactions with their ecosystem partners and support
aggressive growth ambitions.
“Since we began working together, Cleo has consistently met the
challenge of automating the complex ecosystem that drives TaylorMade’s
supply chain and the business,” said Jen Niethammer, senior EDI and
compliance coordinator for TaylorMade, which produces the world’s most
popular golf equipment. “Cleo’s unparalleled data movement and data
transformation capabilities in the cloud ensure TaylorMade can act with
more speed, flexibly interact with our online partner platforms, and
better compete in the evolving retail landscape.”
The Importance of Ecosystem Enablement
The idea of what it means to be a modern digital enterprise has evolved
in the era of the cloud and digital transformation. That evolution has
helped restore C-level executives’ and IT decision-makers’ focus on the
enterprise as a connected community working toward common business
goals, rather than a standalone entity with frequent external business
interactions.
According to Gartner, “there has always been a business ecosystem, but
digital technologies have shifted the organization’s perspective
outwards and created the opportunity to develop innovative new business
models. Designing and assessing an ecosystem business model is now an
essential activity for organizations.” 1
This shift has substantially renewed interest in how cloud integration
technology can not only provide advanced B2B connectivity, but also
deliver business value through ecosystem enablement.
“Business leaders thinking about the cloud are starting to view their
companies and their industries as digital ecosystems, with multiple
touchpoints, that all must be seamlessly connected to drive their
business initiatives,” Rajasekharan said. “In the process, they are
discovering that they can actually create value by improving what is
happening at those touchpoints by modernizing their processes and the
technologies that support them and improving those relationships.
“This ecosystem-driven mind-set is where Cleo fundamentally helps its
customers gain competitive advantage, by ensuring they focus on adding
value to their digital ecosystem relationships that drive revenue,
rather than deal with the minutiae of integration.”
About Cleo Integration Cloud
Designed to help you connect, integrate, and analyze your end-to-end
data flows between your enterprise systems and your ecosystem, the Cleo
Integration Cloud iPaaS solution drives ecosystem enablement through
application, B2B, and data integration use cases. The platform delivers
a modern approach to data movement, data transformation, and application
connectivity capabilities that organizations require to orchestrate and
integrate business processes for effectively competing in the age of
digital transformation.
The newest enhancements to the platform, which supports flexible cloud,
on-premise, and hybrid deployment models, provide an advanced user
experience and improve how businesses can readily consume the valuable
data powering their business ecosystems. Recent enhancements to the
platform focus on enabling:
-
Improved user experiences for ease of use
-
Increased self-service capabilities to provide organizational agility
-
Role-based operational dashboards for comprehensive visibility and
control
-
Offloading of non-core activities to Cleo through an optional
managed-service offering
As more organizations look to simplify connectivity, improve operational
agility, strengthen partner and customer relationships, and accelerate
new revenue opportunities via Cleo Integration Cloud adoption, they can
rest assured knowing the platform will provide perpetual business value
by:
-
Elegantly connecting the edges of your digital ecosystem through
end-to-end process integration
-
Providing a blend of service options, with a strategic evolution
toward self-service capabilities empowering business and IT users
-
Delivering rich contextual data views for better decision-making
For more information on Cleo Integration Cloud or to set up a demo,
contact Cleo or visit us online.
1 Gartner, “The Future of Your Business Ecosystem in the Age
of Digital Business: A Gartner Trend Insight Report,” Marcus Blosch and
Jan-Martin Lowendahl, 12 September 2018.
