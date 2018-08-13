Cleo : Integration Cloud Named a Leading EDI Solution by G2 Crowd

Cleo,
a global leader in cloud integration technology, announces that G2
Crowd, a peer-to-peer business solutions review platform, has recognized Cleo
Integration Cloud in its summer 2018 reports as a Leader on the G2
Crowd Grid® for Best Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)
software, citing Cleo’s business-friendly EDI
technology and its ease of use.
Solutions in the Leader quadrant, the highest ranking on the grid, are
rated favorably by G2 Crowd users and have substantial market presence
scores.
EDI
is the digital exchange of business documents in a standard electronic
format between business partners. It’s the most widely accepted
business-to-business communications mechanism in the world, in part due
to its standardization features and its high adoption rates in the
retail, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare industries.
Cleo Integration Cloud is a comprehensive integration platform focused
on multi-enterprise and intra-enterprise integration patterns for
companies around the world. This progressive hybrid integration platform
leverages proven integration technology to manage increasingly important
ecosystem-driven interactions, ensuring that customers’ current and
future business potential is realized.
G2 Crowd Grid rankings are determined by customer satisfaction (based on user
reviews) and scale (based on market share, vendor size, and social
impact). To qualify for inclusion in the G2 Crowd EDI category, a
product must provide a secure data exchange between a defined network of
computers and offer document mapping and project planning tools to help
automate and optimize data transfers. Cleo Integration Cloud carries a
4.5 (on a 5.0 scale) star ranking because of so many positive customer
reviews.
“You absolutely have to have your EDI employees look at the suite of
products from Cleo,” said Ben Sanders, VP of technology at O’Rourke
Sales Company, in a G2 Crowd review for Cleo Integration Cloud. “There's
so much power and yet ease-of-use that you would be foolish not to
consider them for your EDI needs.”
Such a wealth of positive customer feedback, says Cleo CEO Mahesh
Rajasekharan, is the ultimate endorsement of the company’s mission
to deliver premium integration solutions for the modern digital
enterprise.
“The powerful EDI capabilities of Cleo Integration Cloud help our
customers manage business transactions faster by providing a better way
to connect and integrate with partners all across their business
ecosystems,” Rajasekharan said. “To be recognized by G2 Crowd – and to
understand how much Cleo users appreciate the flexibility, usability,
and reliability of our solutions – validates how Cleo’s ecosystem-driven
approach is helping customers discover and create value in the era of
digital transformation.”
About Cleo
Cleo is a cloud integration technology company focused on business
outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering
solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the
movement and integration of enterprise data. By providing the industry’s
most complete and flexible integration offerings, Cleo helps companies
build trusted relationships across their partner ecosystem today, while
providing all the control and visibility they need to advance their
business tomorrow. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or
call +1.815.282.7695.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005365/en/