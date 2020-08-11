Clermont Partners : Expands Senior Leadership with the Addition of Jim Koppa as Director of Research

Clermont Partners, one of the nation’s largest women-owned financial communications firms, announced today it has expanded its senior management team with the addition of Jim Koppa as Director of Research.

For more than 15 years, Mr. Koppa has utilized his deep knowledge of the investment community, leveraging advanced data analytics and market research, to advise executive leadership teams in their pursuit of better Wall Street engagement to drive valuation. In this role, Mr. Koppa will oversee the firm’s Research Practice to amplify its financial communications counsel, advance its corporate access efforts and support the planned fall launch of its virtual ESG counsel platform, ESG Infinite.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our senior management team during this disruptive period in the public markets. The practice of Investor Relations has fundamentally changed and integrating a company’s ESG practice is now table stakes. Just as important, the way corporate issuers engage with Wall Street is likely going to look different from here on out with COVID-19 altering the way management teams interact with investors and the SEC seriously considering limiting small- and mid-cap’s insight into upwards of 80 percent of their shareholder bases. As a result, research-backed Investor Relations programs are needed now more than ever in this permanently altered landscape,” commented Victoria Sivrais, the firm’s founding partner.

“Jim brings a thirst for data that will prove critical as we expand Clermont’s research capabilities. I look forward to working closely with him as we help our clients navigate the unknown and ensure they are at the forefront of the new expectation for increased transparency,” concluded Ms. Sivrais.

Prior to joining Clermont Partners, Mr. Koppa was a Global Marketing Consultant at Discover Financial Services where he acted as an advisor to Discover Financial Services’ analytics and marketing teams providing sophisticated data analytics and research capabilities to solve complex business problems and influence decision making. Before joining Discover, Mr. Koppa led FTI Consulting’s Strategy and Research team executing the design and application of primary and secondary research across multiple stakeholder groups to diagnose critical client matters and inform strategic decision making. He holds a Master of Science degree in Applied Statistics from Bowling Green State University.

ABOUT CLERMONT PARTNERS

Clermont Partners is a 100 percent woman-owned advisory firm specializing in strategic investor relations, ESG communications and strategy, transaction communications and shareholder activism. The firm provides counsel to C-level executives and Boards of Directors across a diverse set of smid-cap companies on matters ranging from middle market M&A, shareholder activism defense and activist engagement and all areas of ESG counsel. Its senior leaders are members of the National Investor Relations Institute’s (NIRI) National Board of Directors and Fellows, often speak, and are published and quoted across the U.S. on issues facing CEOs and Boards operating in the public markets.

