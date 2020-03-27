Log in
Cleveland-Cliffs Commits Support to Food Banks Across its Local Communities

03/27/2020 | 01:18am EDT

CLEVELAND - March 26, 2020 - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its philanthropic organizations, the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation and the AK Steel Foundation, has made a total of $55,000 in commitments to food banks in multiple communities where the Company operates.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are sensitive to the fact that the coronavirus is impacting families and communities across the United States. During this time of rising need, Cleveland-Cliffs is supporting our local communities' food banks as they are on the front-line distributing food and other essentials to families in need.'

Cleveland-Cliffs is collaborating with multiple food banks and food distribution organizations in over 15 cities across the states of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs is among the largest vertically integrated producers of differentiated iron ore and steel in North America. With an emphasis on non-commoditized products, Cliffs is uniquely positioned to supply both customized iron ore pellets and sophisticated steel solutions to a quality-focused customer base, with an industry-leading market share in the automotive industry. In 2020, Cliffs also expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region. A commitment to environmental sustainability is core to our business operations and extends to how we partner with stakeholders across our communities and the steel value chain. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 12,000 people across mining and steel manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Patricia Persico
Director, Corporate Communications
(216) 694-5316

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Paul Finan
Director, Investor Relations
(216) 694-6544

AK Steel Holding Corporation published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 05:17:05 UTC
