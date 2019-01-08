Log in
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. : to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 8

01/08/2019 | 04:17pm EST

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today said it will be announcing fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results before the U.S.-market open on Friday, February 8, 2019.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results.

When:

  Friday, February 8, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET
 

Hosts:

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tim Flanagan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
 

Web Address:

http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived at the web address listed above.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, our employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.


© Business Wire 2019
