Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Agreement on New Labor Contract for Michigan and Minnesota Mining Operations

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) and the United Steelworkers (USW)
announced jointly today a tentative agreement for a new 4-year labor
contract that is effective as of October 1, 2018. The new contract will
cover approximately 1,800 USW-represented workers at Cliffs’ Tilden and
Empire mines in Michigan, and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite
mines in Minnesota.
Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased
to reach a new labor contract that is fair and equitable to both
parties, and provides Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future
success. This agreement once again reinforces that we have more in
common with the USW than we have differences, and we look forward to
continuing our strong partnership.”
“Cliffs acknowledges the sacrifices of our members during recent tough
times and now that the industry is prospering, looks to give its
dedicated workforce its fair share,” said USW International President
Leo W. Gerard. “Cleveland Cliffs is a fundamental part of the steel
industry, and we congratulate them for bargaining seriously to reach a
fair agreement.”
The agreement is pending ratification by USW local union memberships. No
additional details will be released at this time pending ratification.
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest
independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major
supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from
our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020,
Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in
the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production
plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social,
environmental and capital stewardship, our employees endeavor to provide
all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more
information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.
About United Steel Workers
The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining,
pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the
energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in
public sector and service occupations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. As a
general matter, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated trends
and expectations rather than historical matters. Forward-looking
statements are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to Cliffs’
operations and business environment that are difficult to predict and
may be beyond our control. Such uncertainties and factors may cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
the forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the
date of this release, and we undertake no ongoing obligation, other than
that imposed by law, to update these statements. Uncertainties and risk
factors that could affect Cliffs’ future performance and cause results
to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include,
but are not limited to: uncertainty and weaknesses in global economic
conditions, including downward pressure on prices caused by oversupply
or imported products, reduced market demand and risks related to U.S.
government actions with respect to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion
Act (as amended by the Trade Act of 1974), the North American Free Trade
Agreement and/or other trade agreements, treaties or policies; continued
volatility of iron ore and steel prices and other trends, including the
supply approach of the major iron ore producers, affecting our financial
condition, results of operations or future prospects, specifically the
impact of price-adjustment factors on our sales contracts; our ability
to cost-effectively achieve planned production rates or levels,
including at our HBI production plant; our ability to successfully
identify and consummate any strategic investments or development
projects, including our HBI production plant; the impact of our
customers reducing their steel production due to increased market share
of steel produced using other methods or lighter-weight steel
alternatives;; our ability to successfully diversify our product mix and
add new customers beyond our traditional blast furnace clientele; our
actual economic iron ore reserves or reductions in current mineral
estimates, including whether any mineralized material qualifies as a
reserve; our ability to maintain appropriate relations with unions and
employees, including ratification of the tentative agreement by the USW
local union organizations; the outcome of any contractual disputes with
our customers, joint venture partners or significant energy, material or
service providers or any other litigation or arbitration; the ability of
our customers and joint venture partners to meet their obligations to us
on a timely basis or at all; problems or uncertainties with
productivity, tons mined, transportation, mine-closure obligations,
environmental liabilities, employee-benefit costs and other risks of the
mining industry; our ability to reach agreement with our customers
regarding any modifications to sales contract provisions, renewals or
new arrangements; our actual levels of capital spending; our level of
indebtedness could limit cash flow available to fund working capital,
capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes
or ongoing needs of our business; availability of capital and our
ability to maintain adequate liquidity; changes in sales volume or mix;
events or circumstances that could impair or adversely impact the
viability of a mine and the carrying value of associated assets, as well
as any resulting impairment charges; impacts of existing and increasing
governmental regulation and related costs and liabilities, including
failure to receive or maintain required operating and environmental
permits, approvals, modifications or other authorization of, or from,
any governmental or regulatory entity and costs related to implementing
improvements to ensure compliance with regulatory changes; uncertainties
associated with natural disasters, weather conditions, unanticipated
geological conditions, supply or price of energy, equipment failures and
other unexpected events; adverse changes in currency values, currency
exchange rates, interest rates and tax laws; and the potential existence
of significant deficiencies or material weakness in our internal control
over financial reporting. For additional factors affecting the business
of Cliffs, refer to Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. You are urged to
carefully consider these risk factors.
