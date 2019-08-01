Clever Leaves Exports First Hemp Oil Product to the UK

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves announced today that its hemp oil brand, ESENIA, has become the first hemp-based wellness product manufactured in Colombia and imported into the United Kingdom for commercial purposes. ESENIA will soon be available for sale in the UK and other EU countries with distribution expected this fall.



ESENIA is intended to be Clever Leaves’ premium hemp oil brand and part of a larger commercial line of wellness products that is being developed from high-quality Colombian hemp. ESENIA will be offered as an alternative wellness product that will complement consumers’ day-to-day lifestyles, while improving their overall well-being via a range of different hemp-based product variations.

“This important achievement positions Colombia as a leader in the cannabis space, which includes hemp for wellness and medicinal cannabis for pharma. We have previously seen health and wellness research emanating from countries like Germany, Switzerland and the United States; Colombia can now claim its rightful seat at the table. Our highly qualified team has worked diligently to bring this product to market and to consolidate Clever Leaves as one of the leading hemp oil producers in the world,” said Andrés Fajardo, CEO of Clever Leaves.

“With the successful completion of our initial shipment of ESENIA to Europe, we have validated our ability to export hemp-based products from Colombia. In short order, we expect additional countries around the world to emerge as important markets for hemp-based products manufactured by Clever Leaves,” added Kyle Detwiler, CEO Northern Swan Holdings, Inc. (“Northern Swan”), the financial sponsor and a strategic partner of Clever Leaves.

Colombia has the potential to play a leading role in the hemp and medicinal cannabis supply chains, contributing to the development of a new sustainable industry for the country. In addition, Colombia boasts a competitive advantage as a result of its well-established agricultural and floral industry.

“Becoming a leader in the burgeoning hemp and medicinal cannabis industry in Colombia is not a simple undertaking; it requires an enormous level of expertise and commitment to deliver the highest quality products, as well as the ability to comply with strict legal requirements in Colombia and abroad. Our ability to import product into the UK demonstrates Clever Leaves’ ability to successfully navigate the nuances of hemp-based products, in addition to successfully operating in Colombia where the current regulatory framework is aiding the construction of a responsible sector,” said Julian Wilches, Clever Leaves’ Chief Regulatory Officer.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves is a vertically-integrated Colombian company and legally licensed to cultivate and extract hemp and medicinal cannabis. Clever Leaves is currently cultivating over 1.5 million square feet of greenhouses under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (“GACP”). The cultivation is expanding 2.5 million square feet by the end of 2019, and to 10 million square feet by 2021. In addition, the company is in the process of being certified with European Good Manufacturing Practices (“EU-GMP”) for its advanced extraction facility, capable of producing 3,000 liters of full spectrum hemp and medicinal cannabis oils per year, with the aim of producing 7,700 liters by 2020. The company is already one of the world’s largest hemp and medicinal cannabis producers, with over 450 employees.

About Northern Swan

Northern Swan is an actively managed, investment and operational company focused on making transformative investments in the legal cannabis industry. With headquarters in New York and offices in Toronto, Bogota, Frankfurt, Lisbon, and London, Northern Swan invests in and assists emerging cannabis companies to develop efficient production capacity and distribution capabilities to improve distribution globally and create brand value.

