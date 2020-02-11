Click Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Top Healthcare Executives Muzammil Mansuri and Jeffrey Berkowitz as Senior Strategic Advisors and Formation of Payer Advisory Board

Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ solutions as prescription medical treatments, today announced the appointments of Muzammil Mansuri, PhD and Jeffrey Berkowitz as Senior Strategic Advisors, and the formation of a Payer Advisory Board, chaired by Mr. Berkowitz. Dr. Mansuri and Mr. Berkowitz bring to Click over 38 years and 32 years, respectively, of business development, strategy and commercial experience in the biopharmaceutical space. Dr. Mansuri is currently a Venture Partner at F-Prime Capital. Previously, he worked with Sanofi, where he served as Executive Vice President, Strategy, Business Development and Licensing. Prior to Sanofi, he served as Senior Vice President of Research & Development Strategy and Corporate Development at Gilead Sciences. Mr. Berkowitz is the CEO of Real Endpoints, serves on the board of directors of several pharmaceutical companies, including Lundbeck A/S, and was previously at United Health Group/Optum where he served as an Executive Vice President.

“We are honored to have these two renowned experts join the Click team,” said David Benshoof Klein, co-founder and CEO of Click Therapeutics. “Muz’s background and deep knowledge of the space will be invaluable as we advance our industry leading pipeline of first-line digital therapeutics into the market. We look forward to working closely with him to drive these efforts forward. Our new Payer Advisory Board, with Jeff’s stewardship, will help us to capitalize on our leading position as we transition toward the next stage of rapid growth.”

“I am excited to join Click in advancing its proprietary platform, research and development pipeline and partnership strategy. As the leader in the prescription software treatment space, Click has a unique opportunity to help patients in many different settings,” said Dr. Mansuri.

“I am pleased to join Click as chair of the new Payer Advisory Board and look forward to supporting Click in the acceleration of its pipeline through commercialization, which comes at a pivotal point for the industry,” said Mr. Berkowitz.

Muzammil Mansuri, PhD has worked in many different capacities in the healthcare industry. As noted, he is currently a Venture Partner at F-Prime Capital. Previously he was Executive Vice President at Sanofi, where he was responsible, among other things, for strategic planning, business development, alliance management and the Sanofi Ventures fund. Prior to joining Sanofi, Dr. Mansuri served as Senior Vice President, Research & Development Strategy and Corporate Development at Gilead Sciences. From 2007 to 2010, he was Chairman and CEO at CGI Pharmaceuticals which was acquired by Gilead Sciences in 2010. Before this, Muz served as Chief Executive Officer of several biotech companies. He began his career in the pharmaceutical industry as a bench medicinal chemist with Bristol-Myers. Dr. Mansuri holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry and BS in Chemistry from the University College London. He held post-doctoral positions at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Columbia University.

Jeffrey Berkowitz’s career has spanned most key verticals in global healthcare — with executive committee and other senior roles at United Health Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance (formerly Walgreens), Merck and Schering-Plough. He joined Real Endpoints from UnitedHealth Group/Optum where he served as an Executive Vice President and CEO of its Optum International business and as a strategic leader of OptumRx, its PBM. Prior to joining United, Mr. Berkowitz served as President of Pharma, Specialty and Global Market Access at the Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he was responsible for generic and branded procurement, inventory management, relationships with pharmaceutical companies as well as the company’s pricing and reimbursement strategies with all payors and payor segments. Mr. Berkowitz also had responsibility for the specialty pharmacy business with over $10 billion in revenue and 5,800 employees. He has been recognized three times in PharmaVoice magazine as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Leaders in the Life Sciences in 2009, 2010 and 2012. Mr. Berkowitz serves on the board of directors of H. Lundbeck A/S, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Zealand Pharma A/S. Mr. Berkowitz earned his JD from Brooklyn Law School and his BS in Political Science from Union College.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program is entering into a multi-center, randomized, controlled, parallel-group, phase III FDA registration trial for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adults. For more information, visit www.ClickTherapeutics.com.

