Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClickMeeting : Amid Coronavirus Concerns, ClickMeeting Offers Free Access to Video Conferencing Platform for Organizations Affected by the Outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:15pm GMT

DGAP-News: ClickMeeting / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Amid Coronavirus Concerns, ClickMeeting Offers Free Access to Video Conferencing Platform for Organizations Affected by the Outbreak

11.03.2020 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amid Coronavirus Concerns, ClickMeeting Offers Free Access to Video Conferencing Platform for Organizations Affected by the Outbreak

Web-Based Virtual Meeting Software Allows Affected Businesses to Keep Vital Work Flowing

GDANSK, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the globe, government agencies, businesses, and educational institutions are operating in emergency mode. With demand for remote solutions escalating rapidly, online webinar and meeting platform ClickMeeting is committed to help, giving institutions and businesses free access to its platform.

"These are uncharted times, with so many companies and organizations transitioning to remote work to keep their teams safe," explains ClickMeeting Managing Director Dominika Paciorkowska. "At the same time, there is absolutely critical work that must go on, in emergency planning, healthcare, education and overall business continuity."

That's why the company has offered an extension to the free trial period for its online meeting and webinar platform, from the standard 30 to 90 days.

ClickMeeting enables organizations to host online meetings, continue teaching via virtual classrooms, run live or automated training webinars, and host virtual events with up to 1,000 attendees.

"Here at ClickMeeting, we've been working with NGOs, governmental agencies and educational organizations for over nine years now," Paciorkowska continues. "We know our platform works for them, and we are committed to helping any company or organization with video conferencing, online training and other vital communications during this challenging time."

In addition to extending the free trial period on new accounts to 90 days, the company is scaling up and monitoring its infrastructure to make sure that all users experience the highest level of video streaming quality, despite significant increases in platform activity.

Anyone wishing to create a free account with a 90-day trial period can visit ClickMeeting to sign up, and then simply reach out to the support department to extend the 30-day free trial threefold.

About ClickMeeting:

ClickMeeting was founded in 2011 by leading email marketing platform GetResponse and was spun off as a separate company in 2016 after five years of rapid growth. The team works with a growing number of NGOs, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and businesses of all sizes, providing a complete solution for live and automated webinars, training sessions, online courses and video conferencing.

For more information, visit: https://clickmeeting.com/

Press contact:
Dan Edelstein
pr@inboundjunction.com

SOURCE: ClickMeeting


11.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

994885  11.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994885&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aMEREDITH : FOOD & WINE Enhances Its Print Product As Audience Grows
PR
11:37aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Changes Format of Investor Day to Investor Update Call
DJ
11:36aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : 'No imminent plans' for flight operations to Pakistan, says US embassy
AQ
11:36aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Aslam Khan appointed PIA Chairman
AQ
11:36aGOVT WON'T LEAVE MASSES ALONE IN DIFFICULT TIMES : Dawood
AQ
11:36aNORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA : Share buyback
AQ
11:35aLOGIKOM AO : National Highway Authority conducts seminar on adopting latest construction techniques - Press Note issued by National Highway Authority
AQ
11:35aLUCKY CEMENT : Awarded MAP's Corporate Excellence Award - Press Release issued by Lucky Cement Limited
AQ
11:35aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Transportation security administration officials visit Pakistan - Press Release issued by Embassy of the United States of America
AQ
11:35aNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : On Women's Day Celebration NBP pledges to empower more women for a stronger nation - Press Release issued by National Bank of Pakistan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group