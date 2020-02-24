ClickSWITCH to Deliver Account Switching Technology to Finastra Clients

ClickSWITCH today announced that it would deliver ClickSWITCH’s technology to clients of Finastra’s core banking solutions, Fusion Phoenix and Fusion UltraData. The two companies already share some overlap of clients, including both banks and credit unions.

“Finastra is always looking for ways to add business value for its client base by collaborating and integrating with innovative third-party fintechs. Fusion Phoenix with its open architecture, rich open REST-based API and fintech-friendly approach makes it very easy for fintechs to integrate with our core,” said Milind Pathak, Senior Director, Product Management, Finastra. “Leveraging ClickSWITCH, our Fusion Phoenix and Fusion UltraData core clients will be able to grow their deposits and increase customer engagement.”

ClickSWITCH provides a solution to financial institutions allowing customers to switch direct deposits and recurring payments in just a few minutes. The solution also enables financial institutions and fintechs the ability to fund new accounts and increase the profitability of new account holders.

“This integration will answer the request from ClickSWITCH clients for tighter integration with Finastra products to expedite the switching of direct deposits and payments,” commented Eric Edwards, Chief Revenue Officer for ClickSWITCH. “Additionally, the relationship enables us to remove onboarding friction for new customers of Finastra – for banks and credit unions – facilitating preferred financial institution status and encouraging customer loyalty more quickly.”

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

About ClickSWITCH

ClickSWITCH is an automated account switching solution for financial institutions and fintechs that simplifies the process of bringing new account holders onboard by quickly, safely and efficiently switching direct deposits and automatic payments from old accounts to new ones. The company enables clients to drive deposit growth, increase primary account holders and expand cross-selling opportunities. ClickSWITCH is a technology leader delivering world-class solutions to financial institutions of all sizes. For more information, visit clickswitch.com.

